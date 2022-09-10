Chelsea prepared to sign Manchester United star on free transfer next summer: Reports 

Chelsea are open to signing Manchester United star Marcus Rashford if his contract expires next summer, according to Repubblica (h/t CalcioMercato).

The England international has struggled for form recently and ended last season with a modest tally of four goals and two assists in 25 Premier League games. Hence, there were question marks over his future at the club once manager Erik ten Hag replaced Ralf Rangnick.

However, Rashford has had an impressive start to the campaign. He has three goals and two assists in six league games, including an important goal in a 2-1 derby win against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are reportedly considering offering him a new contract. If they don't, then Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are prepared to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2023 but if he plays well in the next few months, United could consider extending his stay at Old Trafford. At 24, Rashford is very much in the prime of his career and would be a good long-term investment for any club.

Chelsea, in particular, could give Rashford a new home due to their own need for a centre-forward. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed from Barcelona in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

However, at 33, the Gabon international is a short-term solution to their problems. Rashford, in that regard, could be a wise acquisition, especially if he does not renew his deal at Manchester United.

Manchester United and Chelsea to continue monitoring Barcelona midfielder

Frenkie de Jong's future at Barcelona was uncertain for the entirety of the latest summer transfer window. Chelsea and Manchester United were both eager to land The Netherlands international but as it turned out, he stayed at Camp Nou despite his differences with the club.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League duo will continue to monitor De Jong's situation at Barcelona. In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, he wrote:

"Frenkie wanted to stay at Barca and therefore there are no immediate updates. Certainly Man United and Chelsea will monitor the situation but they know that De Jong only wanted Barca with great clarity all summer. It will take months before we understand the next developments."

Manchester United ended up signing two central midfielders this summer - Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. The Blues, meanwhile, signed Denis Zakaria from Juventus on deadline day.

