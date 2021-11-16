Chelsea preparing pre-contract offer to forward in January ahead of free transfer next summer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a contract offer for Lorenzo Insigne. The Blues are keen on signing the Napoli winger on a free transfer after his contract at the Serie A side expires next summer.

As per a report in Marca, Thomas Tuchel has asked Chelsea to sign Insigne next summer. The Champions League winners are reportedly looking to offer him a pre-contract in January and bring him to London next summer.

The 30-year-old Italian has been excellent for Napoli, scoring 114 goals in 411 appearances for the club. There have been no reports of fresh contract talks, and most suggest he could be walking away for free next summer.

Chelsea have been linked with the Italian in the past, but no move materialized. With a free transfer on the cards, Tuchel is said to be keen to bolster his attacking options.

Liverpool and Inter Milan urged to sign Chelsea target

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“MLS rumours for Insigne are completely fake”. 🇺🇸 Lorenzo Insigne’s agent: “He’s out of contract in June 2022. Napoli are offering a new contract with a 50% downward salary and Lorenzo was surprised by this proposal. We’re in talks and we’ll see”, he told ‘Il Roma’. 🔵 #Napoli “MLS rumours for Insigne are completely fake”. 🇺🇸 Lorenzo Insigne’s agent: “He’s out of contract in June 2022. Napoli are offering a new contract with a 50% downward salary and Lorenzo was surprised by this proposal. We’re in talks and we’ll see”, he told ‘Il Roma’. 🔵 #Napoli“MLS rumours for Insigne are completely fake”. 🇺🇸

Chelsea are not the only side chasing Lorenzo Insigne next summer. Liverpool and Inter Milan have also been linked with the Italian and are keen to offer a pre-contract as well.

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti urged the San Siro side to make the most of the contract situation and was quoted by SempreInter as saying:

“Insigne would do well in any team. He always offers something different, even if the real pity is that in the national team he never manages to express himself for what he really is worth. There is no need for Inter to make a crazy offer though, his contract is about to expire.”

John Barnes has done the same for Liverpool, and he told Bonuscodebets:

“I think Insigne would be a better fit at Liverpool than Verratti. Verratti slows the game down a lot - he has a lot of the ball in midfield and he makes nice short passes. But Insigne, the way he plays, could suit Liverpool. But we’ve got Jota, so I don’t think you’d want to lose one of the front four. Don’t forget, Origi is still there. I think it depends on who leaves: if you bring people in and no one goes you have lots of players who can’t play.”

Insigne has not decided on his future, but some reports in Italy suggest he would prefer to stay in Serie A.

Edited by Diptanil Roy