Chelsea preparing to splash a whopping €130 million to sign Serie A trio: Reports

As per Calciomercato.it, Chelsea are ready to splurge up to €130 million to sign three Inter Milan players this summer. The Blues are interested in signing centre-back Milan Skriniar, right-back Denzel Dumfries and midfielder Cesare Casadei.
The west London side are in the market for a centre-back after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. They've already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for €40 million but are still willing to sign Skriniar.
The 27-year-old Slovakian joined the Nerazzurri from Sampdoria in 2017 and has been a key figure at the San Siro since. He's played 215 matches for Inter and also registered 11 goals and four assists. Chelsea are willing to pay €81 million for the experienced centre-back.
Dumfries, meanwhile, joined Inter Milan only last season from PSV Eindhoven. He played 45 matches last season, as the Nerazzurri narrowly missed out on the Serie A title against rivals AC Milan.
The west London club are willing to pay €41 million for the Dutch right-back. Finally, Chelsea are interested in midfielder Casadei. The 19-year-old impressed with his performances for Inter Milan Primavera, registering 16 goals and five assists in 39 matches.
The Blues are willing to pay €8 million for the Italian but the Nerazzurri are looking for a higher fee.
However, a package worth €130 million for the trio could tempt the Italian side into selling this summer.
Thomas Tuchel's side have already signed four players this summer. They've signed Koulibaly, winger Raheem Sterling, goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.
Chelsea set to complete fifth summer signing
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are set to sign left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for over £50 million.
Manchester City were also interested in signing the Spaniard but he's set to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Cucurella, 24, joined Brighton only last summer from Getafe and was impressive in the Premier League, playing 35 matches.
Among the full-backs in the English top flight, the Spaniard made the highest number of ball recoveries. He was second on the list for most tackles made and third on the list of most open-play chances created.
Meanwhile, as per Romano, defender Levi Colwill will move from Chelsea to Brighton as well. The Blues will have a buy-back clause in the 19-year-old's deal, which could be completed soon. The Blues begin their Premier League campaign away at Everton on August 6.