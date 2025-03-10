Chelsea and PSG table offers to sign 21-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have placed offers to sign 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez. A report in El Nacional claims that both clubs have offered him a huge raise from what he currently receives at Barcelona.

Lopez, who has always wanted to succeed with the Catalan Giants, has been offered contracts, which are double his current salary. Moreover, the projects at both Chelsea and PSG offer him more game time and a greater role.

The midfielder recently renewed his contract at Barcelona, which will tie him to the club till 2029. Even his current club does not want to part ways. However, the offers are so lucrative that both Fermin Lopez and Barcelona might think over it.

At Chelsea, Enzo Maresca wants to strengthen his middle third with a young midfielder. They are seeking players who have the hunger for success and fit into Maresca's ongoing project. Lopez ticks all the boxes.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain's think-tank, who are always on the lookout for top players, recognise Lopez as a perfect fit for their style. Luis Enrique, himself a Spaniard, loves offensive football and dynamic footballers. Lopez, with the versatility of fitting into both a more central and attacking role, looks like a perfect signing for the French giants.

Why joining Chelsea or PSG will benefit Fermin Lopez?

Under the tutelage of Hansi Flick, Barcelona have done pretty well this season. They currently sit at the top of the LaLiga table with 57 points. The major reason behind Barca's success is a dynamic and solid midfield which the club possesses.

La Blaugrana's midfield comprises notable stars like Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Gavi, and Pedri. Amidst the presence of these stars, it is getting difficult for Fermin Lopez to break through into the lineup. This season he has received only 1,108 minutes across 28 appearances across all competitions.

Both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have offered him an important role in their team. Apart from the lucrative salary, this promise of game-time and importance might also play a role in deciding Lopez's future.

Although manager Hansi Flick has held conversations with him and assured him about his importance in the project, his performances have not gone unnoticed in Europe. The report in El Nacional claims that Flick believes Lopez to be an important member of his contingent. It also states that Flick understands with time Lopez will gain more prominence in the lineup.

However, the admiration from Chelsea and PSG will be something which will make the Barcelona board act accordingly to secure the future of one of their best promising stars.

