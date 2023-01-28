Chelsea reach agreement to sign new defender: Reports

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais to sign right-back Malo Gusto in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea have had a busy winter transfer window so far, having added six new players to their ranks. They have signed Mkhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Maduke, Joao Felix (loan), David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos this month.

The London giants are said to be determined to further strengthen their squad before the window closes. They have thus been in the market for a new midfielder and a backup for right-back Reece James.

There have been claims that the Blues have identified Lyon defender Gusto as their top full-back target. They were hopeful of signing him this month, but the French club's president Jean-Michel Aulas proved to be a tough negotiator.

It appears Chelsea and Lyon have now agreed to a compromise over Gusto's transfer. According to the aforementioned source, the English giants have reached an agreement in principle for the 19-year-old.

The deal will see Gusto join the Stamford Bridge outfit in the summer, as per the report. Graham Potter's side have agreed to pay an initial sum of €30 million to acquire his services.

Lyon could pocket a bigger sum for the France Under-21 international's sale after add-ons. The player is now expected to become the Blues' seventh signing of the month, although he will only join them at the end of the season.

Gusto rose through the ranks at Lyon's academy before making his debut for them two years ago. He made his first appearance for the club in their 5-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 in January 2021.

The Frenchman has since made 54 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit. He notably displayed his attacking prowess in those matches by registering six assists.

Chelsea have already agreed to sign another player in the summer

Gusto has seemingly become the second player Chelsea have already agreed to sign in the summer. RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku is notably expected to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Potter's side have reportedly agreed to sign Nkunku from the Bundesliga club for €60 million. The Frenchman is expected to add further depth to the team's attack ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Nkunku, who has been on Leipzig's books since the summer of 2019, has played a total of 159 games for the club. He netted 64 goals and provided 51 assists for his teammates in those matches.

