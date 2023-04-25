Chelsea reach verbal agreement with candidate over permanent managerial role at Stamford Bridge - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for Mauricio Pochettino to become their next permanent manager.

Football Insider reports that Pochettino will start his reign at Stamford Bridge in June. The Argentine coach has told his family that he has verbally agreed the west London outfit's offer and will succeed Graham Potter.

Talks are in an advanced stage as contracts are being sorted out. Pochettino will be joined at Chelsea by his former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain assistants Jesus Perez and Toni Jimenez.

Pochettino has been out of management since being sacked by PSG last summer. He led the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title, but their UEFA Champions League last 16 implosion saw him depart at the end of the season.

Chelsea's hunt for Potter's permanent successor has taken many twists and turns. It was claimed that former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was their top target. However, the German dropped out of the race as did another candidate, Luis Enrique, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was another option, but the Blues have opted to go for the experienced Pochettino. The Argentine is tasked with reigniting a stagnating Stamford Bridge side that have faltered this season.

Chelsea have exited all cup competitions and are 11th in the league, 20 points off the top four with seven games remaining. Potter was sacked in March amid the Blues' struggles.

Pochettino's appointment will risk the wrath of the Tottenham fanbase. He was a success at the north London side, taking them to the 2019 Champions League final. He oversaw 160 wins in 293 games across competitions with Spurs from 2014 to 2019.

The Argentine is set to replace Frank Lampard at the Stamford Bridge dugout. The latter returned to the club in a caretaker role till the end of the season.

Chelsea set to meet Inter Milan to discuss deal for Andre Onana

Mauricio Pochettino could be joined by Andre Onana at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's miserable season has led to speculation over several players' futures at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have spent over £600 million since their ownership changed hands in May 2022.

Kepa Arrizabalaga displaced Edouard Mendy as their first-choice goalkeeper but has failed to impress. He has kept 12 clean sheets in 33 games across competitions. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the west Londoners may look to replace the Spanish shot-stopper.

They're set to meet with Inter to discuss a potential deal for Onana. The Nerazzurri seek around €40 million for Onana, 27, but Chelsea are willing to offer Kepa to the San Siro club in exchange. The former has been in fine form this season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 33 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes