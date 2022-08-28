Chelsea ready to pay off midfielder's contract to make space in squad - Reports

Chelsea are looking to pay-off Ross Barkley's £200,000-a-week contract to make space in their squad, as per The Sun.

The English midfielder joined the Blues from Everton in 2018 for £15.1 million but has become a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge.

Barkley has made just 100 appearances in four years for Chelsea whilst spending the 2020-21 season out on loan at Aston Villa.

However, his time in west London may be coming to an end as Thomas Tuchel's side look to make room in their squad.

The expected arrival of Anthony Gordon from Everton may coincidentally spell the end of Barkley's time at the club.

The Blues are willing to pay-off the remainder of his contract to release him from the club.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is open to offloading Barkley despite the midfielder having a year left on his contract.

The midfielder is yet to make an appearance this season but did feature in the side's USA pre-season tour.

Barkley's most successful period during his time with the Blues perhaps came whilst on loan at Villa.

He made 24 appearances for the Villains and gelled well with former captain Jack Grealish.

The midfielder had been part of the England set-up until he found himself dropping down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

He has earned 33 international caps for the Three Lions since making his debut back in 2013.

Chelsea are not finished in the transfer window

More business expected by the Blues

Chelsea's transfer business is set to continue, having just agreed a £70 million plus add ons deal to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

The French centre-back had become Tuchel's top defensive target following the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer had left the Blues in stark need of replacements.

It now appears the west London outfit have done so with two acclaimed talents.

Meanwhile, Tuchel's side appear to still be hunting for a striker with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having appeared to be a target.

However, reports suggest that a deal for the Gabonese forward has broken down due to contract issues.

The Blues continue to pursue Gordon despite seeing numerous bids rejected by Frank Lampard's side.

The young forward scored for the Toffees in their 1-1 draw with Brentford on the weekend but has reportedly told the club he wants to join Tuchel's side.

