Chelsea ready to push for attacker this month after loss to Manchester City - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to push for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel in the final days of this transfer window. These rumors have emerged after the Blues faltered and stumbled in attack against Manchester City. The Premier League clash took place at the Etihad Stadium yesterday (January 25), where they lost 3-1.

According to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are pushing to sign Tel on a permanent transfer. The French forward showcased his quality last season in Bavaria, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 41 appearances. However, things have changed drastically for him.

This season, Mathys Tel has struggled to find any consistent playing time. He has made 13 appearances, spending a total of 396 minutes on the pitch in all competitions, picking up just one assist. He has spent the vast majority of the season on the bench, with just three starts so far. In his last three games, he did not even come off the bench as a substitute.

Trending

This has made it clear that he has been deemed as surplus to requirements by Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, despite his talent. Other European clubs are interested in a move for his services, as are Chelsea, who sign talented youngsters with first-team experience as their transfer policy.

The Blues will reportedly look to sign him on a permanent deal in the coming days. If this does not happen, he may go on loan elsewhere or spend the rest of the season stuck on Bayern Munich's bench.

Chelsea boss reacts to 3-1 loss against Manchester City

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has reacted to their 3-1 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The Blues were the first to score an early goal (3'), as they took advantage of Abdukodir Khusanov's error for Noni Madueke to find the net.

However, Manchester City sought chances out and eventually punished their visitors. Josko Gvardiol equalized on the cusp of half time (42'), and in the second half, an error from Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez allowed Erling Haaland put City ahead (68'). Phil Foden finished things off for City late on (87').

Afterwards, Maresca was asked about Sanchez's poor goalkeeping, to which he said (via football.london):

"Robert, for sure, is completely aware he has to do better. He knows perfectly. In this moment it is like this. The good thing is he is the first one knowing, aware that he has to do better."

However, the manager insisted that his trust in the goalkeeper remains:

"We trust Robert for sure. He is completely aware he is making mistakes in this moment. We trust Robert. We have one entire week and we will see the reaction for the next game."

Chelsea now sit in sixth place on the Premier League table with 40 points from 23 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback