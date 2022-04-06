Chelsea and Real Madrid among a host of clubs monitoring Inter Milan defender's situation - Reports

Chelsea and Real Madrid are among several clubs interested in signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports.

Skriniar has been one of Europe's best centre-backs since his arrival at the San Siro in 2017 from Sampdoria. He was a key member of Antonio Conte's side that claimed the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years last season.

However, the 27-year-old's contract expires next summer, and Interlive.it reports that Europe's elite clubs will battle for the Slovakian's signature this summer.

Since his arrival for €34 million from Sampdoria, Skriniar has played 205 games for the Nerazzurri in all competitions. This includes an immense display in a 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, 3 March. The win keeps the reigning champions four points off fierce rivals and Serie A leaders AC Milan with a game in hand.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Milan Škriniar against Juventus:



60 Touches

45 Passes

96% Pass Accuracy

1/1 Long Balls

3/3 Aerial Duels

1/3 Ground Duels

5 Clearances

2 Interceptions

2 Blocked Shots

1 Tackle



Inter are desperate to keep their star centre-back and sign him to a contract extension. But the report claims that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the Slovakian along with Chelsea and Madrid. Hence, Skriniar has a big decision to make this summer and could end up playing in any of Europe's five major leagues.

Football Italia claims that the player is set to be offered a contract extension. It will offer him a huge pay rise to match the current highest earners at Inter, and he is more than open to staying at the San Siro.

Daniele Mari @marifcinter Skriniar: "Valgono tantissimo questi punti, abbiamo lottato fino all'ultimo minuto e questo è il risultato. Sono orgoglioso della squadra. Ci voleva questa vittoria, ci dà una grandissima spinta per le prossime partite. Ora conta vincere, non giocare bene. Ora è tutto aperto" Skriniar: "Valgono tantissimo questi punti, abbiamo lottato fino all'ultimo minuto e questo è il risultato. Sono orgoglioso della squadra. Ci voleva questa vittoria, ci dà una grandissima spinta per le prossime partite. Ora conta vincere, non giocare bene. Ora è tutto aperto" https://t.co/LtJrSO1X4i

Chelsea and Real Madrid in need of defensive reinforcements

If the imposing Slovakian defender moved to a different club, his ability would command a regular first-team place.

Chelsea are in the market for a defender. Centre-back Andreas Christensen has agreed to leave on a free transfer this summer to Barcelona, as reported by BBC Sport. Meanwhile, fellow defender Antonio Rudiger is also out of contract in June.

However, the current European champions are currently in turmoil due to ownership issues. Moreover, as per Transfermarkt, Skriniar is worth close to €60 million. Hence, it may prove difficult for Chelsea to bring the 27-year-old to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are still looking for a replacement for Sergio Ramos, who left the Santiago Bernabeu for PSG last summer.

Eder Miliato, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo are Los Blancos' current options at centre-back. The La Liga leaders are nine points clear in La Liga and have only conceded 26 goals this season. However, Skriniar would certainly be a huge boost for a club who are looking to reclaim their place as Europe's premier outfit.

