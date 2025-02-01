Chelsea recall striker from loan ahead of deadline day but unlikely to add him to Enzo Maresca's squad - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly recalled Ivory Coast international striker David Datro Fofana from his loan spell with Goztepe. As reported by TribalFootball, the 22-year-old is set to return to Stamford Bridge after suffering a knee injury.

Fofana joined Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe on loan in the summer and only managed to score two goals in nine games. He suffered a knee injury in December and underwent surgery, likely ruling him out for the rest of the season.

The youngster is unlikely to be a part of Enzo Maresca's squad for the second half of the season as he faces several months on the sidelines. However, the Blues cutting his loan spell short means they have freed up an international loan spot.

Trending

Chelsea signed Fofana in January 2023 from Norwegian side Molde but the young striker has featured in just four times for them to date. He has had three loan spells away from the West London club at Union Berlin, Burnley, and Goztepe.

The Ivorian has not been able to thoroughly impress in any of his loan spells away from Stamford Bridge. At just 22 years of age, he still has time to make an impression at the west London club. Capped thrice for the Ivory Coast national team, Fofana has yet to score his first international goal for the African giants.

Chelsea prepared to splash £100m for Premier League star: Reports

The Blues are reportedly ready to splash £100 million for the signature of highly-rated Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football since his switch to the Amex Stadium in 2023.

Baleba joined the Seagulls after they lost Moises Caicedo to Chelsea in a reported £115 million deal. The Cameroon international has become a key cog in Brighton's midfield and still has plenty of room for growth.

The youngster has attracted plenty of interest from top clubs from across Europe, including Manchester City. The Cityzens reportedly view the youngster as the replacement for Rodri who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been huge admirers of the all-action midfielder but are not willing to pay an excessive amount for his services at the moment. As per TEAMtalk, they are pursuing Baleba for the summer transfer window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback