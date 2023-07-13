Chelsea receive three offers for Romelu Lukaku with Inter Milan offering the lowest fee - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly received three separate offers for striker Romelu Lukaku, including from Inter Milan. Lukaku spent the last season on loan at the Italian club, who are keen on signing him permanently just two years after selling him to the Blues.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are in discussion with all three clubs who have placed bids for Lukaku. Inter's offer is the lowest of the three and doesn't match the west London side's asking price.

Chelsea are holding out for at least €45 million for the Belgian, who they signed for €113 million in the 2021 transfer window. Inter's offer, however, is just €30 million plus add-ons, some way off the Blues' valuation.

Talks ongoing, with all parties wanting a resolution before Lukaku is due back to Chelsea for pre-season training on Monday. Inter have told Chelsea they will offer €30m plus add-ons for Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea want a total package in the range of €45m. Chelsea have three serious bidders for Romelu Lukaku and are continuing conversations with all of them. Inter is a viable option but currently the lowest of the three bids and not yet at the level Chelsea are looking for.

The Times' Tom Roddy has claimed that the other two sides interested in signing Lukaku are Juventus and an unnamed Saudi Pro League club. The striker, however, prefers a move to Inter.

The 30-year-old has a fantastic record with the Nerazzurri. In 132 matches for them across two separate spells, he has scored 78 and assisted 23 goals. Last season, he scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 37 matches across competitions for them.

He was linked with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this summer as well. But reports claimed he rejected an offer worth £45 million in favor of staying in Europe with Inter his favored destination.

Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea return has been a failure for both parties

Lukaku returned to Chelsea in the 2021 summer window after two bumper seasons with Inter Milan, which saw him score 64 goals across competitions.

However, his second Stamford Bridge spell has been a big failure. He fell out with former manager Thomas Tuchel and was subsequently relegated to the bench, managing 15 goals across competitions in 44 matches.

Lukaku then moved to Inter on a year-long loan. He now looks set to depart the club just two years after joining them as the third-most expensive Premier League signing.

