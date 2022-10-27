Chelsea rejected approach from Bayern Munich for 23-year-old attacker last summer: Reports

Chelsea reportedly rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Kai Havertz in the recently-concluded transfer window.

According to journalist Christian Falk of BILD, the Bavarians approached Havertz's agents for a potential transfer to the Allianz Arena. The Blues, however, were not on board with the idea.

Havertz has often played as a makeshift centre-forward in recent seasons. The Germany international was often deployed by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in the false nine position.

He had to make do with starting down the middle of the frontline due to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner's poor form.

Under new manager Graham Potter, he is still being shuffled around between the number 10 role and the centre-forward position.

However, it is clear that he is an important part of the English tactician's set-up. He has featured in all but one of the nine games Chelsea have played under Potter, scoring twice during that time.

Bayern Munich offered Havertz the chance to return to his home country where he became a household name playing for Bayer Leverkusen. The Blues rejecting the Bavarian's approach shows that they still have faith in their investment.

The west London outfit spent €85 million in transfer fees to sign him in the summer of 2020. He has had a mixed time at the Stamford Bridge outfit, where he has registered just 26 goals and 14 assists in 107 career appearances.

However, two of these goals directly contributed to two historic trophies. Havertz scored the winner in the 2020 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City in a game that finished 1-0.

He also scored a penalty in extra-time against Palmeiras during the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup final to win the game 2-1. Havertz still has over two and a half years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea face Bayern Munich battle for Konrad Laimer

According to Falk, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool are interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

According to Falk, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool are interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

The 26-year-old is in the prime years of his career and is one of the most-wanted box-to-box midfielders in the Bundesliga. His contract expires at the end of the season.

Hence, it doesn't come as a surprise that three of Europe's biggest clubs are circling him ahead of the January transfer window. As per Falk, Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign the Austria international.

Chelsea are arguably in more need of a world-class midfielder than Bayern Munich. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho could leave as free agents next year, while Denis Zakaria's loan signing from Juventus has not worked out.

The Switzerland international is yet to play a single minute for the Blues this season.

