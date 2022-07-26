Chelsea rejected chance to sign 25-year-old PSG star this summer: Reports

Chelsea reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign PSG defender Thilo Kehrer earlier this summer.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the 25-year-old was offered to the Blues by the Ligue 1 champions. However, Thomas Tuchel's side showed no interest in picking the German international.

Kehrer made 34 appearances for the Parisiens last term, but appears to be surplus to requirements following the arrival of RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele on a five-year deal.

PSG also have plenty of options at centre-back, which is Kehrer's other strongest position. The German only started one of the club's four pre-season clashes during their tour of Japan and only has one year remaining on his current contract.

Kehrer moved to the French capital from Schalke in 2018, but has failed to ever truly deliver on the incredibly high expectations that were set when he first arrived.

The claim that Chelsea rejected the option to pick up the defender may come as a surprise to some. The west London club still desperate for defensive reinforcements following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at the end of June.

Chelsea told to copy Arsenal's transfer model by former player

According to The Metro, Tuchel blasted his side following their 4-0 pre-season defeat to Arsenal, while also insisting that the club needs to bring in new players if they are to compete at the top of the Premier League table.

Former midfielder Andy Townsend believes Tuchel should take a leaf out of Mikel Arteta's book and offload several players on high wages.

The pundit told TalkSPORT:

"I think now, under the new owners, it’s time for a change, a change of policy and the thought process that goes on around the club, the hoarding of players, which they’ve done over the years."

He further said:

"When I read Thomas Tuchel’s quotes, “We have a lot of players who are thinking about leaving”, I’m hearing about Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley playing, this idea that these guys are going to kick in and come good? It’s fantasy."

Townsend added:

"There is no chance they will take Chelsea back above Liverpool and Manchester City. They need to start adopting a different approach. Of course you need a squad, but they need to be younger and more dynamic."

The former footballer continued:

"The club have an opportunity to rethink having so many kids out on loan, I appreciate that it makes them money, but when you’ve been at the very top, they need better players to get back there."

