Chelsea set to release 7 players as Thomas Tuchel prepares for summer overhaul - Reports

Chelsea have decided to release seven players ahead of a massive squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window, according to Daily Mail. They include the likes of Willy Caballero and Marco van Ginkel.

The Blues are due to spend heavily this summer to consolidate their Champions League win. According to manager Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea's next step is to try and compete against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Marco van Ginkel and Willy Caballero are the most noteworthy players Chelsea have decided to let go. The pair's contract was due to expire in a month.

Willy Caballero was signed from Manchester City in 2017 and was a perennial second-choice goalkeeper at Chelsea. The 39-year-old Argentinian has only made 38 appearances for the Blues in four seasons.

Marco van Ginkel, on the other hand, played fewer games compared to Willy Caballero. The former Dutch international was signed by Chelsea from feeder club Vitesse in 2013. However, the 28-year-old only made four appearances for the Blues. Van Ginkel had five loan spells away from Chelsea, including three different spells in Eredivisie with PSV.

Other players Chelsea have decided to let go include Jamal Blackman, Declan Frith, Danilo Pantic, Jack Wakely and Izzy Brown.

One player who was expected to leave Stamford Bridge but has been given a second chance by manager Thomas Tuchel is French striker Olivier Giroud. He was attracting interest from Serie A side AC Milan. However, Giroud has signed a new one-year deal at Chelsea, keeping him at the club until June 2022.

Chelsea prepared to spend big this summer

After winning the Champions League for a second time, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is set to back manager Thomas Tuchel in the upcoming transfer window.

According to various reports from last month, Chelsea will provide Tuchel with a transfer budget of £200 million to strengthen their squad. A top quality centre-forward is set to be Tuchel's priority this summer. The Blues have been linked with various strikers including Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are also prepared to let youngsters Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham leave this summer.

