Chelsea respond after Julian Nagelsmann's agent claims Blues were rejected by German coach: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly denied Julian Nagelsmann's agent's claims that he turned the west London club down after being their first choice to replace Graham Potter.

Nagelsmann was heavily linked with the Blues' managerial vacancy following Potter's sacking in March. The German was coach similarly dismissed by Bayern Munich just weeks before the English tactician was shown the door at Stamford Bridge.

However, Nagelsmann is reported to have turned Chelsea's advances down as he wanted to join a club boasting stability. It has been a problematic first season for the Premier League club under their new ownership.

The German's agent Volker Struth confirmed to BILD that he rejected the Blues amid their troublesome campaign. He also made some damning comments about the situation at Stamford Bridge:

"I can confirm that Chelsea were quick to call [after Nagelsmann’s dismissal at Bayern Munich]. There were some phone conversations. It was the right decision (by Nagelsmann) not to go there. It’s a club in troubled waters at the moment."

Struth added that he was the Blues' first choice and that he would have been appointed if he wanted the job:

"He was their number one (choice), that was our information. I believe it would have happened if he had wanted it."

However, The Athletic reports that Chelsea deem Struth's comments to be wide of the mark. There have been suggestions that the west Londoners also decided against pursuing Nagelsmann due to his young age and similarities to Thomas Tuchel. The latter was dismissed by the west Londoners' new owners during the early stages of the season amid a frosty relationship.

Todd Boehly and his fellow hierarchy at Stamford Bridge have turned their attention to Mauricio Pochettino. The former PSG and Tottenham Hotspur manager is expected to be confirmed as Potter's successor in due course.

Chelsea-bound Mauricio Pochettino is tipped to send Mykhaylo Mudryk out on loan

Mudryk has endured a difficult spell with the Blues.

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has suggested that Pochettino may look to send Mykhaylo Mudryk out on loan if he arrives at Chelsea. The Ukrainian winger arrived at the club in January for £88.5 million.

However, Mudryk, 22, has struggled for form during the early stages of his Blues career. He has managed just two assists in 15 games across competitions, unable to nail down a starting berth in the side.

Adam feels Pochettino may not like Mudryk and thus send him out on loan for as many as three years. He said (via The Express):

“(Pochettino) might not fancy Mudryk. He might come in and say, ‘Don’t want him. You have paid x amount for him; he’s on a seven-year contract. How do we get rid of him? There’s no way. He might end up on loan for three years.”

Mudryk was regarded as one of Europe's top emerging talents during his time at former club Shakhtar Donetsk. He scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists in 44 games. His former manager Roberto De Zerbi even tipped him to be a future Ballon d'Or winner.

Poll : 0 votes