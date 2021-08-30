Chelsea rocked in pursuit of French star by late demand from La Liga side - reports

Chelsea have been rocked by Sevilla's late demands over the transfer of Jules Kounde. Sky Sports reports that the La Liga club are now asking for a fee closer to the £68.5m (€80m) release clause-mark for Kounde.

Kounde came through the youth ranks at Ligue 1 club Bordeaux before joining Sevilla in 2018. He impressed European scouts over the next two years and rose to prominence last summer.

Manchester City, in fact, moved for Kounde in 2020, only to be priced out by Sevilla's lofty demands. The Spanish club's contract with Kounde has seen the player attest to a release clause of £68.5m (€80m).

Kounde continued to impress over the course of the next season, which has developed Chelsea's on-going interest in the French star. The Blues were clear on the idea that they were never going to pay the full release clause.

As talks progressed between Chelsea and Sevilla, reports emerged that the Blues could get their man for as little as £42m. Kounde himself is keen on joining Chelsea.

Sevilla president Castro: “Koundé is our player, as of now. There’s nothing agreed or done at the moment. We always consider the offers. But the days are ending…”. 🇪🇸 #Koundé



Chelsea are still confident. Final bid ready once Zouma deal will be official. Crucial hours. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

He kept himself away from Sevilla's last match against Elche. Sevilla boss Lopetegui was asked about the player's future and he said:

"What is going to happen I don’t know. If Jules leaves we are left with two centre-backs. If it happens, we have full confidence in [sporting director] Monchi. There is little time left, and nothing is simple. Our focus is 100% on the Elche game.”

Sevilla's late change in stance over Kounde's agreement with Chelsea

Chelsea had reportedly talked down Sevilla to reach an agreement over Kounde for a fee in the region of £42m. However, they delayed the deal to ensure the sale of Kurt Zouma first.

After seven-and-a-half years with the club, Kurt Zouma leaves Chelsea for West Ham.



Wishing you all the best for the future, @KurtZouma. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 28, 2021

With Zouma now part of the West Ham ranks, Chelsea were all set to bring in Kounde. However, as reported by Sky, Sevilla seems to have gone back on their own word for the moment.

It could be due to the fact that they have very little time left to bring in a replacement for Kounde, with the transfer window set to shut on Tuesday.

Sevilla's late change in stance is sure to irk Chelsea, who will now have to find a solution to the latest developments. Chelsea's move for Kounde will have a final answer in the next 48 hours but for now, the deal is very much hanging by a thread.

