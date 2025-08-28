Chelsea's PL rivals submit €70 million bid to sign Blues target Xavi Simons: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a bid for Chelsea target Xavi Simons. They are looking to beat their London rivals for the Dutchman's signature.

Ad

Chelsea have been linked with Simons for months now, but have yet to submit an official bid. They are still interested in signing the Dutchman. However, as per journalist Florian Plettenberg, Spurs have now submitted a bid worth around €70 million for him.

Both clubs are still in the race as Simons reportedly prefers a move to Stamford Bridge instead. However, as per journalist David Ornstein, the Blues are also monitoring the situation of Fermin Lopez. They are likely to sign just one of Lopez or Simons.

Ad

Trending

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been in the market for an attacking midfielder this summer. James Maddison suffered an ACL injury during a friendly against Newcastle United on August 3. Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski is expected to be out of action until December this year with a knee injury.

Spurs tried to sign Morgan Gibbs-White, but he signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest. They also put in a bid for Eberechi Eze, but he chose to move to his boyhood club Arsenal instead.

Ad

Pundit believes Chelsea-linked star has a bright future

Former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol believes Alejandro Garnacho has a bright future. The Manchester United star has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer. The Argentine has been out of favor under head coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

On ESPN FC, Steve Nicol was asked who among Manchester United's outcasts, like Antony, Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho, has a brighter future. He said:

Ad

“Got to be Garnacho, isn’t it? Sancho, for me, at the top level he’s done! I don’t think Antony was ever going to be good enough to get to the top level. But Garnacho is still young. He has got talent, so out of them three, I’d say Garnacho has got a chance [of having a bright future after leaving Manchester United]."

Ad

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to part ways with Christopher Nkunku, as he moves to AC Milan. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich. This could pave the way for Garnacho to join the Blues this summer.

Garnacho came through Manchester United's academy and has scored 26 goals and provided 22 assists in 144 senior games for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More