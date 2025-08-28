Chelsea's PL rivals submit €70 million bid to sign Blues target Xavi Simons: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a bid for Chelsea target Xavi Simons. They are looking to beat their London rivals for the Dutchman's signature.
Chelsea have been linked with Simons for months now, but have yet to submit an official bid. They are still interested in signing the Dutchman. However, as per journalist Florian Plettenberg, Spurs have now submitted a bid worth around €70 million for him.
Both clubs are still in the race as Simons reportedly prefers a move to Stamford Bridge instead. However, as per journalist David Ornstein, the Blues are also monitoring the situation of Fermin Lopez. They are likely to sign just one of Lopez or Simons.
Tottenham, meanwhile, have been in the market for an attacking midfielder this summer. James Maddison suffered an ACL injury during a friendly against Newcastle United on August 3. Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski is expected to be out of action until December this year with a knee injury.
Spurs tried to sign Morgan Gibbs-White, but he signed a new contract with Nottingham Forest. They also put in a bid for Eberechi Eze, but he chose to move to his boyhood club Arsenal instead.
Pundit believes Chelsea-linked star has a bright future
Former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol believes Alejandro Garnacho has a bright future. The Manchester United star has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer. The Argentine has been out of favor under head coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.
On ESPN FC, Steve Nicol was asked who among Manchester United's outcasts, like Antony, Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho, has a brighter future. He said:
“Got to be Garnacho, isn’t it? Sancho, for me, at the top level he’s done! I don’t think Antony was ever going to be good enough to get to the top level. But Garnacho is still young. He has got talent, so out of them three, I’d say Garnacho has got a chance [of having a bright future after leaving Manchester United]."
As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are set to part ways with Christopher Nkunku, as he moves to AC Milan. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich. This could pave the way for Garnacho to join the Blues this summer.
Garnacho came through Manchester United's academy and has scored 26 goals and provided 22 assists in 144 senior games for them.