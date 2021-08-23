Chelsea to sell four players to create room in squad for top transfer target - Reports

Chelsea will reportedly make one final push to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde before the end of the summer transfer window. The Blues are willing to sell four fringe players to create room in the squad and raise the funds required to sign Kounde in the coming weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are willing to part ways with Davide Zappacosta, Ike Ugbo, Kurt Zouma, and Malang Sarr this summer. The sale of these four players would help the Blues create room in the squad for the potential arrival of Kounde from Sevilla.

Davide Zappacosta is reportedly set to join Italian club Atalanta on a season-long loan with an option to buy for £8 million. Chelsea youth product Ike Ugbo is set to complete a £5 million move to Belgian side Genk.

West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma. Chelsea have also tried to offer Zouma as part of a player plus cash deal with Sevilla in exchange for Jules Kounde.

The Spanish club were believed to be open to signing Zouma, but the Frenchman rejected the move as he is keen to stay in the Premier League. However, Zouma has fallen behind Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger in the pecking order at Chelsea.

Malang Sarr spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Porto after joining Chelsea from Nice last summer. The defender is viewed as surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel and could join Italian side Bologna on a season-long loan.

Chelsea have already spent plenty of money this summer, splurging £97.5 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last week. The Belgian scored against Arsenal in his second debut for the club last night and has added another dimension to Chelsea's attack.

Many believe Lukaku was the final piece of the puzzle for the Blues. However, the Chelsea management are keen to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla to boost their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the Premier League title. Sevilla are said to be willing to sell Kounde if Chelsea meet their £68 million asking price.

Chelsea are in direct contact with Sevilla for Jules Koundé deal. Talks ongoing - new bid coming soon from Chelsea, as they know Sevilla won’t sell Koundé on final days of the window. Timing will be key. 🔵 #CFC



Chelsea need to find a solution for Zouma [West Ham still keen]. pic.twitter.com/gLks0rvR1y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Chelsea could drop their interest in Jules Kounde due to the form of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen

Jules Kounde (right) in action for Sevilla

In the absence of Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma due to injury towards the end of last season, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen stepped up to the plate for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Chelsea remain interested in Kounde despite Chalobah re-think #cfc https://t.co/4FqShM2XUi — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) August 20, 2021

The duo have often been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent years, but have enjoyed a strong start to the 2021-22 campaign. The Blues could therefore cool their interest in Jules Kounde and choose to keep their faith in Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for another season at least.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra