Chelsea send inquiries to sign Arsenal target with £59 million release clause: Reports 

Chelsea have sent inquiries over potentially signing Arsenal target Pepe from FC Porto, as per Portuguese outlet Record.

The Blues have been told that the Brazilian winger has a £59 million release clause.

He had previously been the subject of a bid £25.3 million bid from Arsenal which Porto rejected, per The Sun.

It appears the Gunners' London rivals have now joined the race for the Brazilian, who made 40 appearances last season, scoring six goals and contributing five assists.

Porto reportedly asked for double of the amount offered by Arsenal and the north London side have not returned since.

Mikel Arteta's side are keen to continue keeping tabs on the player's development, particularly studying his performances in the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian has four years left on his current deal at the Estádio do Dragão.

He arrived at Porto from Brazilian side Gremio just last summer for £13.5 million.

A potential move for Pepe from Chelsea may depend on their pursuit of Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

Reports claim that Gordon has informed the Toffees that he wants to join the Stamford Bridge side.

Thomas Tuchel's men began the campaign with one win, one draw and one defeat in their first three fixtures.

They suffered a demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Leeds United last time out with Tuchel's frontline particularly unimpressing.

Chelsea rival Arsenal for Pepe

The two London rivals could slug it out for Pepe

The Blues seem eager to sign a wideman by the end of the transfer window and Pepe fits the bill.

The Brazilian has particularly impressed in the absence of Luis Diaz, who departed Porto for Liverpool in January.

He has earned six international caps for the Brazilian U23 side and has scored three goals.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to bolster their attacking options at the Emirates Stadium despite a fantastic start to the season.

New signing Gabriel Jesus is flourishing in a front three alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners have won all three of their opening games of the season, including an impressive 3-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend.

Arteta is perhaps eyeing more depth with their being a lack of quality replacements on the bench and to freshen things up.

Alongside this, there remains speculation over the future of Nicolas Pepe, with OCG Nice reportedly in talks to sign the out-of-favor Ivorian.

