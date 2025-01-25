Chelsea set stunning price tag on Christopher Nkunku as Manchester United join Bayern Munich in race - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly slapped a £70 million asking price on forward Christopher Nkunku amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. As claimed by Sky Sports News via TBR Football, the Red Devils have been in talks with the Frenchman's representatives regarding a January move.

The report claims that Bayern Munich are also hugely keen on the 27-year-old's services. The Bavarian giants could lose Mathys Tel to Chelsea and reportedly view Nkunku as the potential replacement.

The aforementioned report also claims that Manchester United are highly unlikely to splash a huge fee of £70 million for Nkunku. The forward has been a major disappointment at Stamford Bridge following his £52 million move from RB Leipzig in 2023.

Prior to his move to Chelsea, Nkunku established himself as one of the best players in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig. He made 172 appearances for the Bundesliga side scoring 70 goals and setting up another 54 and was named Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2021-22.

However, he has struggled with multiple injury problems during his time at Stamford Bridge. He missed 48 games during the 2023-24 season and has been mostly used in the Conference League and cup games this season.

The France international has played only 1,180 minutes across competitions this campaign, scoring 13 times and providing four assists. The Bayern Munich target has played just 390 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Chelsea make formal offer to land Manchester United youngster - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly made a formal offer to land youngster Alejandro Garnacho from Premier League rivals Manchester United. As claimed by journalist Gaston Edul, the Blues are huge admirers of the Argentine wonderkid who has fallen out of favor under Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United have reportedly made Garnacho available for sale as they look to raise funds to comply with PSR regulations. Napoli have been strongly linked with the 20-year-old's signature after sanctioning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's departure to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Napoli reportedly made a £45 million offer for Garnacho which was rebuffed by the Red Devils. They reportedly want £70 million for the Argentina international and Chelsea's offer is reportedly close to the Red Devils' valuation.

Garnacho has made 119 appearances for Manchester United thus far scoring 23 goals and producing 14 assists in the process. He has contributed with eight goals and five assists in 33 games this season.

