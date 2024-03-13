Chelsea set for surprise cash boost if Bayern Munich sell star player - Reports

Chelsea could be handed a surprise boost should the €80 million-rated Jamal Musiala secure a big-money move to Manchester City or Liverpool this summer. The Bayern Munich star is reportedly attracting interest away from Germany this summer, with the Premier League being tipped to be his preferred destination.

Musiala is currently regarded as one of Europe's brightest talents due to his exceptional display with the Bavarians. He has since registered 41 goals and 29 assists across 155 games since joining Bayern Munich's youth setup in 2019.

The Bavarians secured the services of Musiala at the age of 16 from Chelsea for £170,000. The Blues aren't entitled to a buy-back clause for the player, but according to the Daily Mail, they did insert a 20% sell-on clause in his deal.

As such, should Musiala leave for his quoted transfer fee of £80 million, the Blues could pocket as much as £16 million from a potential sale.

It will be interesting to see if Musiala will eventually leave Bayern Munich this summer amid transfer speculations. He has so far registered 10 goals and six assists in 30 games across competitions this season.

Cole Palmer shows support for Chelsea manager

The former Manchester City midfielder has backed Mauricio Pochettino to lead the Blues to where they should be in the near future.

The Argentine tactician has come under severe scrutiny for how he has managed the relatively young Blues' squad during his first season as head coach. The west London giants occupy the 11th position in the Premier League table after 27 games. They are at risk of not qualifying for any European competition next season.

Meanwhile, Blues midfielder Palmer feels that Pochettino has done a great job so far. He further stressed that things will only get better under the Argentine tactician, saying via Football.London:

"I think there is so much talent at Chelsea. The fans don’t see it, you guys don’t see it, but the way the manager works us on the pitch, the things he does with us, it’s only going to get better."

He continued:

"I am sure that if not next season, but the season after, it’s a project and everyone’s young and we will see it sooner or later."

When asked what he feels Chelsea could still achieve this season, Palmer said:

"Yeah, we’re still in the FA Cup and hopefully we win on Sunday and get to Wembley again. We will take each league game as it comes, and hopefully climb the table and see where we finish."

Chelsea are set to take on Leicester City at home in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, March 17. They have already lost the Carabao Cup this season, losing in the final against Liverpool.