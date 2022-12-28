Chelsea speak to Argentina superstar's agent and register official interest in signing the player in January - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly spoken to the agent of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez and registered their interest in signing the Argentine in January.

The race to sign Fernandez, 21, is on, with Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid reportedly looking to lure the 'Best Young Player' of the FIFA World Cup away from Benfica.

However, Chelsea appear to have joined the chasing pack as Simon Phillips reports that the Blues have held talks with the player's intermediaries.

They have started the groundwork in pursuing the Argentine and have officially registered their interest in signing him.

Fernandez has been a revelation since arriving at the Estadio da Luz from River Plate this past summer for just €12 million.

He has made 24 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

The tenacious midfielder's performances for Roger Schmidt's side earned him a call-up to the Argentina squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He excelled in the middle of the park for La Albiceleste, scoring one goal and providing an assist in seven appearances.

Fernandez's displays during the international tournament earned him the Best Player award; many have heaped praise on his shoulders.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni lauded Fernandez, saying (via Albiceleste Talk):

“Enzo Fernandez is very good player. Beyond everything that has been shown in Benfica, we have already seen his potential last year when we had him in the National Team. We are happy with him."

Fernandez has a €120 million release clause in his contract which expires in 2027.

Benfica are standing firm over his clause amid the wide range of interest from top European sides.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's future is uncertain

Mendy's situation at Stamford Bridge is uncertain.

Chelsea shot-stopper Mendy has reportedly rejected a six-year contract offer from the club as speculation grows over his future.

It comes after the Senegalese has lost his place in the Blues' starting lineup under Graham Potter this season.

He has made 11 appearances, keeping one clean sheet and has struggled for form.

Mendy did get the opportunity for game time during the FIFA World Cup with Senegal, making four appearances, but conceded seven goals.

He returned to Stamford Bridge following the international tournament.

However, Potter decided not only to omit Mendy from the starting lineup for the side's 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 27 but the entire matchday squad.

The former Stade Rennais goalkeeper has two years left on his current deal.

