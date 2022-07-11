Chelsea star agrees €13 million-a-season contract to sign for Barcelona: Reports

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed personal terms with Barcelona ahead of a potential move to Camp Nou, according to the Evening Standard.

Barcelona are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of their first full season under Xavi. They have identified right-back as an area that needs strengthening after Dani Alves left the club upon the expiry of his deal.

The Blaugrana have thus been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea defender Azpilicueta this summer. It has now emerged that the two parties have reached an agreement over personal terms.

Azpilicueta has agreed to put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Catalans. The deal would also see him earn £11 million (€13 million) a season before tax at Camp Nou, according to the aforementioned source.

The Spain international is thus in line to bag a substantial pay rise should he make the switch this summer. He has reportedly held talks with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and owner Todd Boehly about making the move.

Tuchel's side have slapped a £7 million (€8.2 million) price tag on the 32-year-old, as per the report. They are said to be keen to recoup the money they spent to acquire his services from Marseille in 2012.

However, there are suggestions that the London giants could lower their asking price after further talks. Barcelona will thus be hopeful of striking a deal with the Premier League giants soon.

Tuchel is said to be hesitant to sanction a move for Azpilicueta, having already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. The centre-back duo have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona on free transfers respectively.

Nathan Ake's potential arrival, though, could pave the way for Azpilicueta to leave the club.

Chelsea face competition from Barcelona for Raphinha

The Blues are keen to strengthen their options in attack ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have thus identified Leeds United forward Raphinha as a potential recruit this summer.

Tuchel's side already have an offer accepted by the Whites for the Brazil international. However, the player prefers to join Barcelona if reports are to be believed.

The Catalans are engaged in talks with Leeds over a deal for the 25-year-old. But, they are yet to match the offer that the Premier League giants have tabled, as per the Evening Standard.

Raphinha would prefer to join the Stamford Bridge outfit should a move to Spain not materialize.

