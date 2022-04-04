Chelsea star demands €7 million salary and a signing on bonus to complete Barcelona transfer: Reports

According to reports by SPORT, Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has asked Barcelona for €7 million a year if they want to sign him this summer. The Blaugrana have been linked with the Blues' defender and have now reportedly received feedback concerning their interest in him.

The defender’s contract looks set to run out in the summer, with Chelsea unable to currently negotiate with the German star.

At 29 years of age, Rudiger is at his peak and remains a very attractive prospect, with elite clubs across Europe interested in the German’s signature.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Antonio Rüdiger is demanding a new deal at Chelsea worth £400,000-a-week. The defender has already rejected a contract offer of £125,000-a-week and he will only stay at the club if he is made their highest earner ahead of Lukaku.



Antonio Rüdiger is demanding a new deal at Chelsea worth £400,000-a-week. The defender has already rejected a contract offer of £125,000-a-week and he will only stay at the club if he is made their highest earner ahead of Lukaku.

(Source: Daily Mail)

Barcelona will hope that they can beat the competition and bring the proven defender in on a free transfer. However, the reported salary range and other sign-on bonuses may slow the Catalans down.

Barca will continue their rebuild in the summer transfer window and will hope head coach Xavi Hernandez can achieve even more progress with the acquisition of the defender.

Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months - in case he’ll be a free agent. Toni Rüdiger contract situation with Chelsea still at same point, as things stand. He’s happy and he’d love to stay at Chelsea but contract proposal still far from what’s expected.Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months - in case he’ll be a free agent. Toni Rüdiger contract situation with Chelsea still at same point, as things stand. He’s happy and he’d love to stay at Chelsea but contract proposal still far from what’s expected. 🔵 #CFCReal Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months - in case he’ll be a free agent. https://t.co/APa5mMVO9x

The Chelsea star will likely move to whichever club can offer him a more attractive sign-on package. Barca, who are cash-strapped at the moment, will hope they have what it takes to capitalize on the positive feedback from the player.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo unhappy with club's pursuit of Chelsea stars

Araujo's future at Barcelona remains uncertain

According to Diario SPORT, Blaugrana star Ronald Araujo is unhappy with the way the higher-ups at Camp Nou have been chasing after stars from Chelsea. With the Uruguayan international's current deal set to expire next year, Barca have been in contact with his representatives, but both parties have remained unable to agree.

SPORT suggested that part of the issue is how much Barca have tabled to pay Blues star Andreas Christensen, which is more than willing to pay Araujo. It also doesn't help that Antonio Rudiger's contract requests will dwarf the reported €4 million per season offer that the club wants the 23-year-ol La Masia graduate to sign.

If Araujo fails to reach an agreement with the Blaugrana, he will be a free agent in just over a year. Thanks to his consistent performances for Barca, the European juggernauts will be looking to offer lucrative deals for the 23-year-old Uruguayan to join their respective clubs.

