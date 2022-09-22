Chelsea star emerges as target for 3 Serie A sides as contract saga rambles on: Reports

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante has emerged as a target for three top Serie A clubs, Tutto Juve (via Sport Witness) has claimed. According to the source, Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan are currently keeping tabs on the French midfielder.

Kante started Chelsea’s first two Premier League games of the season before being sidelined with a serious hamstring injury. Before being dismissed by the board, former coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that Kante could miss over a month of football (via Mirror). The player is unlikely to be in fighting shape before October.

Despite Kante’s struggles, there is reportedly no shortage of suitors for the former Leicester City man, with Juventus, Inter, and Milan all interested in his services.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus supposedly believe that Kante would be a perfect addition to their midfield. With Manuel Locatelli enduring a difficult start to the 2022-23 campaign, the Bianconeri hope to strengthen their midfield with the 2020-21 Champions League winner.

The Old Lady reportedly wish to pair Kante up with his countryman Paul Pogba in the middle of the pitch. It is believed that signing Kante would help them maintain their stature as one of the biggest clubs in Italy.

Kante is yet to commit his long-term future to Chelsea. His current deal ends in June 2023, meaning he will be free to negotiate with other clubs from January itself.

Since signing from Leicester in the summer of 2016, Kante has featured in 262 games for the club across competitions, scoring 13 times and claiming 15 assists. In addition to winning a Champions League trophy, Kante has won a Europa League trophy and a Premier League title with the Blues, amongst other honors.

Chelsea reportedly not prepared to meet N’Golo Kante’s contract demand

As per The Athletic (via football.london), Todd Boehly’s side have tabled a verbal offer to extend Kante’s stay, proposing a two-year contract with the option of adding a third. The 2018 World Cup winner has supposedly turned it down, as he wants a three-year deal.

It is believed that Chelsea’s old regime was discussing a three-year deal with Kante with the option of a fourth year. The club’s current ownership is skeptical about the contract as they are worried about Kante’s recent injury history.

If the two parties do not reach an agreement soon, Kante could follow in the footsteps of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and leave as a free agent next summer.

