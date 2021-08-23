Chelsea star set to join Atalanta - Reports

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is set to join Italian club Atalanta on a season-long loan deal. The right-back has been on the fringes of the Chelsea squad since joining the club in the 2017 summer transfer window.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Atalanta have offered a €1 million loan fee to Chelsea for Zappacosta. The Italian club will have the option to sign the defender permanently for €10 million at the end of the season.

Davide Zappacosta made a name for himself during his time with Torino. His consistent performances for the Italian club earned him a move to Chelsea in 2017. He became an integral member of the Blues squad in his debut season with the club under the management of Antonio Conte.

Zappacosta made 35 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea that season, but was mainly used in the cup competitions and Champions League by Conte. The presence of Cesar Azpilicueta diminished Zappacosta's playing time at Chelsea.

He made seventeen appearances in all competitions during his second season for the club. Zappacosta played just four times in the Premier League that season, and was therefore keen to leave Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old subsequently spent the next two seasons on loan at AS Roma and Genoa respectively. Zappacosta made 25 appearances in Serie A for Genoa last season and contributed four goals.

His impressive performances for Genoa caught the attention of a number of Italy's top clubs. Inter Milan, AS Roma and Atalanta were also rumored to be interested in the full-back.

Chelsea likely to part ways with a few fringe players to raise capital for Jules Kounde move

Since completing the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last week, Chelsea have switched their focus to selling and loaning out the club's fringe players. Tammy Abraham recently completed a £34 million move to AS Roma, and Davide Zappacosta looks set to join Atalanta.

The Blues are also keen to move on Malang Sarr, Ike Ugbo and Emerson Palmieri. Thomas Tuchel is eager to create room for the potential arrival of Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

