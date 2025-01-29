Chelsea star makes decision on future amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich: Reports

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has reportedly made a decision on his future amid transfer interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The 27-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in 2023 for a reported £52 million and his current contract runs until the summer of 2029.

While Nkunku has been a regular starter in Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca's rotation in their UEFA Conference League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup, the Paris Saint-Germain graduate has only started in three out of the 19 Premier League appearances he has made this season. This situation has reportedly resulted in the Frenchman seeking a move away from the Blues.

Manchester United's interest in Christopher Nkunku comes amid their poor form this season, with head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly looking to strengthen his squad. According to the report by the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have made a loan inquiry for the forward.

However, the report states that Nkunku is rather inclined to make a move to Bayern Munich if the Bavarians are ready to agree with the Blues' £70 million asking price.

While Christopher Nkunku's debut season at Chelsea was mostly injury-riddled, the Frenchman has registered 13 goals and four assists in 29 appearances across competitions for the Blues this season.

Chelsea reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo in the summer transfer window

Chelsea are keen on bringing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to Stamford Bridge in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per The Athletic journalist Simon Johnson. The 19-year-old has reportedly been of interest to the Blues for a while now.

Since starting his senior career at Old Trafford in 2022, Mainoo has been recognized as a promising talent by many. While the Blues does not lack efficient players in the position, the Manchester United graduate can be a great potential future investment to the squad.

Overall, Kobbie Mainoo has registered five goals and one assist in 55 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils while contributing to winning the FA Cup and the EFL Cup trophies so far.

While no official announcements have been made from either club or player as of yet, it remains to be seen if Kobbie Mainoo will arrive at Stamford Bridge from his boyhood club in the summer.

