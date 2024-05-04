Chelsea star offered to Atletico Madrid as 29-year-old eyes permanent exit - Reports

Chelsea have offered Kepa Arrizabalaga to Atletico Madrid, who are keen on looking for a permanent replacement for Jan Oblak, according to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes.

The Spaniard, who is currently on loan to Real Madrid, won the Europa League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup with the Blues. While he was Madrid's second choice in front of goal, he's found himself warming the bench with Los Blancos preferring Andriy Lunin over him in Thibaut Courtois's absence.

After having already made new recruitments, Chelsea are reportedly interested in looking for a new home for Arrizabalaga. Should he join the Colchoneros, he would be following in the footsteps of Courtois, who has also played for the Blues, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

As per the aforementioned report, another player the Spanish heavyweights have been linked to is former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spaniard has been without a club ever since he departed from Old Trafford last summer.

The fact that the 33-year-old is currently a free agent might sway the club to sign him even more.

Jan Oblak signed for Atletico in 2014 and has made over 400 appearances for the club. Whether or not he leaves the Spanish outfit, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the finest goalkeepers to have played the game.

Chelsea have been linked with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

The Blues could make a move for Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford, who has been a transfer target since the time Roman Abramovich was at the helm of the club, according to Football.london.

The Blues have bid farewell to several goalkeepers in the last few years. The most recent name on the list is Champions League winner Édouard Mendy.

The west London outfit brought Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez on board after signing him from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023. However, he found himself on the bench following his run-of-the-mill performances. Djordje Petrovic has now stepped up and has been Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice goalkeeper.

Be that as it may, Chelsea may be interested in signing an experienced Pickford, who might be offloaded by the Toffees to combat their otherwise well-known financial troubles. Tthis might be the perfect opportunity for the Englishman to secure a move to a high-profile club that could potentially fight for a Champions League spot next year.

Reports also suggest that the Blues might offload dead weight to make some room for new signings in the summer.