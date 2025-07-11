Chelsea star refuses to join Strasbourg on loan, Blues now plan to send his teammate to Ligue1 club: Reports

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has refused to move to Strasbourg on loan this summer, according to L'Equipe. The Danish shot-stopper joined the Blues from Valencia in the summer of 2024, but struggled for game time under Enzo Maresca.

Robert Sanchez was mostly deployed between the sticks in the Premier League, while Jorgensen carried out the job in cup ties. The 23-year-old finished the 2024-25 campaign with 10 clean sheets from 24 games across competitions, including six appearances in the league.

However, the London giants do not consider him the ideal candidate for the No. 1 role at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea now want him to go out on loan to their sister club Strasbourg for the upcoming campaign, as a replacement for Djordje Petrovic.

The Serbian goalkeeper spent last season on loan at the Ligue 1 club and has now returned to Stamford Bridge. The London giants want Jorgensen to take his place, but the player is reluctant to move to Strasbourg.

Instead, the Dane wants to stay and fight for his place under Enzo Maresca. As a result, Chelsea have decided to send Mike Penders on loan to the Alsace-based club instead.

The Belgian is currently with the Blues squad at the FIFA Club World Cup, but has been on the bench so far. Once the tournament is over, the 19-year-old is expected to move to the Stade la Meinau on a temporary deal.

Are AC Milan eyeing Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson this summer?

Nicolas Jackson

AC Milan are plotting a move for Nicolas Jackson this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Senegalese striker's future at Chelsea is up in the air following the arrival of Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues are apparently willing to let Jackson go for around €40m excluding bonuses and the Rossoneri are interested. The Serie A giants are looking for a new No. 9 to complete their attack this summer, and are eyeing multiple candidates for the job.

AC Milan also have Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Boniface on their radar, but Jackson is a long-term target for the club. The Italian side wanted to sign the Senegalese in the summer of 2023, during his time with Villarreal.

The Rossoneri were apparently ready to trigger his €35m release clause, but wanted to spread the payment over many years. Chelsea stepped in and stole Jackson from right under their noses that summer.

