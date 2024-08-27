Chelsea star's loan move in the balance after foot injury in training - Reports

Chelsea striker Armando Broja's loan move to Ipswich Town hangs in the balance after the Albania international's foot injury in training. According to The Athletic, this complication could potentially see the attacker remaining at Stamford Bridge for the time being.

As per this report, the former Southampton star was set to join on loan, after which Ipswich Town would have an obligation to buy him for £30 million. This would be a huge blow to Broja, who was in need of the move given his role under Enzo Maresca.

The 22-year-old is currently behind Nicolas Jackson, who starts in the number nine position in west London. He would also have to compete with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu for minutes in the role.

As a result, Broja's move to Portman Road would have earned the youngster more minutes on the pitch along with the chance to remain in the Premier League. Liam Delap is currently leading the line for the club.

Broja came up the ranks at Chelsea but never managed to cement his position in the first team over the years. To date, he's made 38 appearances across competitions for the Blues, bagging three goals and two assists.

He underwent a loan spell at Fulham in the second half of the 2023/24 season and temporarily played for Southampton throughout the 2021/22 campaign. Should the aforementioned move fail to go through, it will be interesting to see whether Broja can break into Chelsea's squad this year. He has four years left on his deal.

Chelsea eye Victor Osimhen loan move from Napoli - Reports

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring Napoli's Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge on loan before the close of the transfer window. This is according to The Evening Standard, who claim that the Nigeria international still prefers joining Paris Saint-Germain over moving to west London.

There was interest from Saudi Arabia as well in the 25-year-old attacker, who has seemingly decided against a move to the country. This leaves the Blues with a decent opportunity to sign Osimhen, who would be an upgrade on the unconvincing Nicolas Jackson.

Should the Serie A striker join the Blues, he would be looking to help the team finish within the Champions League places this season. So far, Chelsea have won and lost a game each in the Premier League, which sees them in eighth place.

To date, Osimhen has made 133 appearances across competitions for Napoli, bagging 76 goals and 18 assists.

