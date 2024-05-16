Chelsea star turns down Newcastle switch, wants to remain in London: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has reportedly opted against a potential move to Newcastle United. The 12-cap England international's future is uncertain but he doesn't want to leave London.

Football Insider reports that Newcastle aren't hopeful of winning the race to sign Gallagher. The Magpies are long-term admirers but don't look to be making ground in their pursuit of the versatile Englishman.

Gallagher, 24, wants to stay at his boyhood club Chelsea where he's been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season. He's bagged seven goals and nine assists in 49 games across competitions.

However, the Blues are willing to cash in on their academy graduate. His contract expires next year and talks over a new deal have stalled and it appears a departure is likely.

Gallagher will push to remain in the English capital even if he leaves Stamford Bridge which is good news for Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou wants to bring the former Crystal Palace loanee across west London.

Pochettino has been clear with how highly he rates Gallagher and suggested he wants him to stay at Chelsea. The Argentine coach said earlier this season:

"It's difficult for the coach to talk… it’s up to club and player. It's going to be a decision of the club and Gallagher. I can give my advice. So far, Conor is doing fantastic for the team."

Gallagher has occasionally worn the captain's armband in Reece James and Ben Chilwell's absences. He's set to head to Germany for this summer's European Championships with England.

Conor Gallagher named Chelsea icon Frank Lampard as one of his heroes

Conor Gallagher looked up to Frank Lampard.

Gallagher has named Frank Lampard as one of his footballing inspirations in a glowing verdict of the Chelsea legend. The Epsom-born midfielder said (via football.london):

"I remember watching England and the team with Lampard, David Beckham and Steven Gerrard when I was younger. Frank is a legend of Chelsea and England - he obviously got over 100 caps and a good amount of goals too. For someone to look up to, he is perfect for me."

Lampard is one of the Blues' greatest-ever players, their fourth all-time appearance maker (648) and all-time top scorer (211). The Blues icon won 10 major trophies at Stamford Bridge including three titles. He also impressed at international level, earning 106 caps, scoring 29 goals, and providing 12 assists.

Gallagher played under Lampard when the Englishman took over as caretaker boss during last season. He registered two goals and 11 assists under one of his heroes.