Chelsea star wants to listen to Barcelona's offer before deciding future - Reports

Star Chelsea midfielder Jorginho wants to listen to Barcelona's offer before deciding his future, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport. The Italian international is one of the most coveted players in the world right now owing to his contract situation.

The Chelsea vice-captain has entered the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge and could be available on a free transfer next summer. Sport claims that the Italian midfielder already has a proposal on his table from Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are reportedly looking to recruit players on bargains and free transfers this summer due to their financial limitations. Jorginho fits the criteria and the Barcelona hierarchy have already met with his agent Joao Santos.

However, it has been clarified that the former Napoli midfielder will only decide his future after an elaborate discussion with the Catalan giants.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Jorginho on Champions League nights… Jorginho on Champions League nights… 🌟 https://t.co/sSUJvuSIZa

It has also been claimed that the midfielder wants to sort out his future as soon as possible and wants to decide on his next career move by January.

The report goes on to say that Jorginho is also wanted in his homeland with Juventus said to be interested in the player.

Barcelona's proposed move for the Blues midfielder, however, relies on a number of factors. Frenkie de Jong is one of those as the Catalan giants are believed to be keen to offload the Dutchman due to his high wages. Even though manager Xavi Hernandez admires De Jong, he does not see him as an indispensable member of the side.

Sergio Busquets' future at the club could also decide whether they pursue a move for the Chelsea midfielder or not. The Spaniard is also in the final year of his contract at Camp Nou and Jorginho will be a natural replacement for the Barcelona legend.

Bernardo Silva is another player Xavi admires and made a failed attempt to lure him from Manchester City in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could also compete with Barcelona for the signature of the Chelsea star

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also reportedly interested in the Chelsea midfielder.

The Ligue 1 champions have made heavy investments to bolster their midfield ranks this summer and are rich in terms of both quality and depth.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 90% - Of all players with 20+ goals in the Premier League, Jorginho has scored the highest share of his goals from the penalty spot (90% - 19 of 21). Specialist. 90% - Of all players with 20+ goals in the Premier League, Jorginho has scored the highest share of his goals from the penalty spot (90% - 19 of 21). Specialist. https://t.co/UQaCKTGa9Z

PSG signed Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, and Renato Sanches this summer while already having Danilo Pereira and Marco Verratti.

We will have to wait and see where Jorginho ends up next summer but he has no shortage of suitors.

