Chelsea step up talks to seal transfer of Manchester United star in the summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea have accelerated talks with Manchester United regarding a deal for Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Argentine forward is no longer part of the Red Devils' plans after a fallout with Ruben Amorim at the end of last season.

Ad

The Blues have had their eyes on Garnacho for a while and were also linked with a move in the winter. The 21-year-old ended up staying and finished the season with 11 goals and 10 assists from 58 games.

There's a lot of interest in the player's signature right now, but he only wants to join the London giants if he ends up leaving Manchester United. Chelsea have been locked in negotiations with their Premier League rivals for a while, and talks are now at an advanced stage.

Ad

Trending

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein 🚨 Chelsea have stepped up talks with Manchester United over deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho. Clubs in touch on topic for some time &amp; now advancing amid Benjamin Sesko joining #MUFC. 21yo winger wants #CFC or nothing + expects move to happen @TheAthleticFC

Ad

The Blues have already strengthened their attack by roping in Liam Delap, Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro, and Jamie Gittens this summer. However, the London giants apparently believe that there's still room for Garnacho in Enzo Maresca's plans.

Chelsea have invested heavily in talented young players of late, and the Argentine fits the bill. Garnacho was a key part of the Red Devils' plans under former manager Erik ten Hag, but has seen his importance diminish following Ruben Amorim's arrival. Manchester United have previously communicated to the player's suitors that they want £70m to let him go this year.

Ad

Will Chelsea and Manchester United battle for Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer?

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Chelsea are locked in a three-way battle with Manchester United and Manchester City for the services of Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Fichajes. The Italian custodian played a key role last season as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a historic treble.

Ad

Donnarumma registered 17 clean sheets from 47 games across competitions last campaign. However, the 26-year-old's contract expires next summer, and the Ligue 1 champions are ready to cash in on him this year.

The Blues are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look for an upgrade on Robert Sanchez. Despite the Spaniard's heroics at the FIFA Club World Cup, the London giants want to rope in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Chelsea were previously linked with AC Milan's Mike Maignan, but have now turned to Donnarumma. However, Manchester United are also in the race as they look to replace Andre Onana between the sticks. Meanwhile, Manchester City have apparently identified the Italian as a successor for Ederson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More