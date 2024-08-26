Chelsea suffer blow in pursuit of top transfer target who is keen on a move elsewhere: Reports

Chelsea have suffered a blow in their pursuit of their top transfer target Victor Osimhen, who reportedly has his eyes set away from Stamford Bridge. The Napoli striker has been linked to a move to England in recent months, but he has his mind on a move to France instead.

The Blues have been unable to agree terms with Osimhen since they began pushing for him, as his wage demands have been massive. It also hasn't helped that Napoli set a massive €130 million release clause for any interested parties.

However, a new report from Fabrice Hawkins has revealed that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis would be willing to receive a lower fee for Osimhen. This will be pleasing news to Chelsea, but the forward reportedly has no interest in playing at the Bridge. The report also claims that Osimhen's preferred destination is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Trending

He is also said to be negotiating terms with Al-Ahli, who are yet to agree on his wages. However, the Saudi giants will be concerned about Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda, who noted that the forward "still has so much to do in Europe."

This seems as though PSG could be his eventual destination, with Chelsea and Al-Hilal missing out. However, the Parisians are yet to make their move.

Enzo Maresca speaks delightfully about Chelsea following 6-2 win over Wolves

Chelsea may lose out on Victor Osimhen entirely, but they will be pleased about their recent output in the Premier League. Last weekend (August 25), they put Wolverhampton Wanderers to the sword, winning the match 6-2 away from home.

Manager Enzo Maresca has spoken with delight about how they played while sharing what his aims for the club are this season. During his press conference after the game, Maresca said (via Football.London):

"I want to see my team playing the way we want to play. Compete every game; this is the most important thing. On the ball, to have a clear idea of what we want. Off the ball, to be a very aggressive team. In some moments today, we started to see our team in terms of our pressing.

"I feel very lucky. I feel very happy. I think the squad is very good. There are many players that are versatile and can play in different positions. And then we will see where we arrive but the most important thing is to be better game after game."

Maresca will lead Chelsea to face Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff second leg next (August 29). He will be looking for a similar performance. The manager will also be hoping the Blues can continue in the same goalscoring vein moving forward this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback