Chelsea suffer setback in chase for highly rated winger - Reports

Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez is unlikely to move to Chelsea this month, according to MARCA. The Spanish youngster has earned excellent reviews for his recent performances with the Galician club.

This season, the 22-year-old has registered eight goals and three assists from 18 games across competitions and has subsequently turned heads at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have reportedly offered €10m for Hernandez, whose contract with Deportivo La Coruna runs until 2030.

The London giants plan to loan him out to their sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1. However, Chelsea's proposal has been rejected as the Spanish side don't want to lose him in the middle of the campaign.

Speaking recently, Hernandez also expressed a desire to stay with the Spanish side.

"I'm not going to leave Deportivo for anything or for any price. If I leave it, it's to take another step in my career," said Hernandez via the aforementioned report.

Deportivo La Coruna will only allow the player to leave for his release clause, believed to be in the range of €20m. AC Milan are also monitoring the young forward with interest and are preparing a proposal similar to the Blues.

The London giants have assembled some of the best young talents in the world at Stamford Bridge in recent years. Chelsea want to continue their transfer strategy but may have to improve their offer to prise Hernandez away this month.

Will Chelsea offload Axel Disasi this month?

Chelsea are apparently ready to listen to offers for Axel Disasi this month, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Multiple clubs are apparently eyeing the player with interest and the Blues are looking to resolve his future before the end of the window.

Disasi has appeared 16 times across competitions for the London giants this season, 15 of which have been starts. However, he has mostly been used in cup games and Europe and has featured just five times in the Premier League.

He wasn't included in the squad for Chelsea's game against Bournemouth, with the club working to sort out his future. Juventus are looking for a new defender this month to address Gleison Bremer's injury.

The Bianconeri reportedly have their eyes on Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, but it now appears that the Uruguayan has decided to stay. Juventus have been linked with Disasi as well, although the latest report makes no mention of the Serie A giants. The Frenchman's contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2029.

