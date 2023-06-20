Chelsea superstar lawyers up as Blues try to push him to accept Saudi Arabia transfer: Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly preparing to use his lawyer in a bid to join Inter Milan after feeling pushed into a move to the Saudi Pro League.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Lukaku didn't like the Blues' attitude when trying to pressure him into a move to Saudi giants Al Hilal. The Belgian striker has spent the last season on loan at Inter and wants to continue at San Siro.

The report claims that remaining with the Nerazzurri is the only preference for the 30-year-old. A confrontation between himself and Chelsea is reportedly at risk amid the potential use of his lawyer Sebastian Ledure.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is claimed to have held talks in London with the Premier League giants last week. Lukaku was the subject of those discussions but no agreement was made over a potential new loan deal.

The veteran striker understands that another season on loan with Simone Inzaghi's side is his path to remaining at the San Siro. Lukaku bagged 14 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions during an injury-plagued campaign.

The Belgian left Chelsea last summer unceremoniously after falling out with former manager Thomas Tuchel. However, the forward does reportedly hold a good relationship with Blues owner Todd Boehly. This could be significant in his attempts to continue with the Serie A giants.

Lukaku has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. He joined the west Londoners from Inter in 2021 for €113 million but failed to impress during the 2021-22 campaign. He managed 15 goals in 44 games across competitions.

Chelsea announce the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig

Nkunku has joined Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Chelsea have announced that Christopher Nkunku has joined the club from RB Leipzig on a six-year contract. The Frenchman has cost the Blues €65 million.

Nkunku has been set for a move to Stamford Bridge for months but the Premier League giants have finally confirmed his capture. The French attacker has been one of Bundesliga's most exciting forwards for several years.

The 25-year-old bagged 23 goals and nine assists in 36 games across competitions last season. Chelsea will hope he can add more goals to their side after their dismal showing in front of goal this past campaign.

Nkunku is delighted to have joined the west Londoners. He told the club's official website:

'I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the supporters what I can do on the pitch."

The forward is an established French international, earning 10 caps to date. He has also played in Ligue 1 with PSG, winning the French title three times.

