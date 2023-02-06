Chelsea superstar linked with shock move to Atletico Madrid - Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman is the latest star to be linked with Los Colchoneros, who are keen on adding fresh faces to the squad.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Atletico are keeping tabs on Kante's contract situation at Chelsea. The midfielder is set to become a free agent this summer, as his current deal expires at the end of the season.

Diego Simeone is keen on making the most of the situation and take the Frenchman to Wanda Metropolitano. However, the Colchoneros are not alone in the race as Barcelona are also interested.

Kante reportedly prefers staying at Chelsea and is in contract talks with the club. The midfielder is yet to play under Graham Potter as he has been injured since the start of the season.

Chelsea sent mixed signals about N'Golo Kante

Chelsea are yet to decide the future of N'Golo Kante but are in talks with the Frenchman over a new deal. However, Frank Leboeuf has urged the midfielder to consider retirement as he is no longer in his best shape.

Speaking to Safe Betting Sites, Leboeuf said:

"I haven't spoken to Kante directly about his fitness and how he feels, but it could be that he's nearing the end of it [his career]. Because the thing is, we have to understand that we are talking about a human being. Suddenly your body says okay, enough, leave me alone.

"The end of your career is also a part of your career, and you have to choose the right time to give up. Even if you don't want to and even if your football is great and you want to carry on. So you have to make a decision in your own mind [regarding retirement]. You have to talk to your family and say maybe okay, it's over."

However, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Kante deserves a new deal for everything he has done at Chelsea. He wanted the midfielder to be at the club next season and told Grosvenor Casinos:

"Kante deserves it [a new contract] and to replace him would take one hell of a signing. I think Kante has been overworked; he played a lot of matches in a really short time. It was going to catch up with him. Hopefully not going to the World Cup with France will do him well. That is not what he would want to hear but I think not going will be great for Chełsea because he can get healthy and go again. So I would definitely renew Kante's contract."

