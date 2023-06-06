Chelsea superstar N'Golo Kante and Saudi Arabian club reach agreement in principle over possible signing - Reports

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Al Ittihad to join the Saudi Pro League champions.

According to Calciomercato journalist Rudy Galetti, Al Ittihad fulfilled all of the requests made by Kante. They have reached an agreement for the French midfielder to arrive at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

The 32-year-old is set to be available as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this month. He was in talks with Chelsea over a renewal but those negotiations have gone quiet.

Kante becomes the latest high-profile name who looks likely to be heading to the Saudi Pro League. He will be joining Al-Numoor who have just sealed the signing of his compatriot Karim Benzema from Real Madrid. The veteran striker has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The Chelsea midfielder struggled with fitness issues this season, featuring just nine times across competitions, providing one assist. However, Kante has been vital for the Blues during his seven years at Stamford Bridge. He has made 269 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 16 assists. He has won the Champions League, the Premier League, the Europa League, and the FA Cup during his time in west London.

Kante is regarded as one of Europe's greatest defensive midfielders and his signing will only further improve Saudi football. Benzema is set to also arrive in a league that already possesses the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo. Reports also claim that Lionel Mesi may be heading to Al Hilal this summer.

Chelsea's Kai Havertz's move to Real Madrid collapses

Havertz looks set to miss out on move to Madrid.

Chelsea are expected to undergo plenty of changes this season with there being a need for them to start offloading first-team players. The Blues have spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022.

Kai Havertz is one player whose future is uncertain but it appears he won't be heading to Real Madrid. The German attacker was linked with Los Blancos amid the La Liga giants' search for a replacement for Benzema.

However, Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz reports that Madrid have called off their pursuit of Havertz. They are putting their focus on signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Havertz struggled for form this season, scoring just nine goals in 47 games across competitions. He may have been keen to make the move given his lack of progression during his time at Stamford Bridge. The attacker joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for £75.8 million but has failed to impress.

