Chelsea table improved bid to sign 22-year-old superstar ahead of Bayern Munich - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly set to face stiff competition from German giants Bayern Munich for the signature of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

According to Football Italia, the Blues have tabled a €80 million bid for the 22-year-old centre-back, which is an improvement on their initial offer which included €46 million-plus Timo Werner as per BeSoccer. The west London club are hopeful that their latest bid will put them ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign the Juventus star.

The Blues are expected to prioritize making defensive reinforcements this summer following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. The club have therefore been linked with Matthijs de Ligt in recent weeks.

The Dutchman evolved into one of the most promising young talents in Europe during his time with Ajax prior to his move to Juventus in 2019. He joined the Italian giants in a deal worth €75 million and has helped the club win a Coppa Italia and a Serie A title.

The 22-year-old's physical presence, composure on the ball, and tenacity make him the ideal replacement for Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea. Chelsea's €80 million bid for the former Ajax star is close to Juventus' reported €90 million asking price and may be good enough for Massimiliano Allegri's side to accept.

Bayern Munich could, however, complicate Chelsea's move for De Ligt. The German giants parted ways with Niklas Sule at the end of last month after the expiration of his contract and will therefore be keen to sign an adequate replacement for the German.

De Ligt is rumored to prefer a move to Stamford Bridge, but the opportunity to join Bayern Munich could also prove to be an enticing one for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea could switch their focus to Torino star if they fail to sign Bayern Munich target Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea could attempt to sign Torino star Gleison Bremer if they lose out to Bayern Munich in the race to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. As per Football.london, the Blues are interested in signing the Brazilian defender, who is valued at £34 million by Torino.

The 25-year-old joined Torino from Atletico Mineiro in the summer of 2018. He has been one of the standout players for the Italian club over the years, scoring 13 goals in 110 appearances in all competitions. Additionally, he was also named the best Serie A award of the 2021/22 season. The defender could, in fact, prove to be a cheaper option than de Ligt.

According to Si.com, the Blues have submitted an opening bid for Bremer. However, they are expected to face stiff competition from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who are gunning for his services.

