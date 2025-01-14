Chelsea target unwilling to seal permanent exit from current club in January, player could leave on loan: Reports

Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel is unlikely to leave the Bundesliga giants for Chelsea on a permanent move in the winter transfer window. However, the French forward can join the Stamford Bridge outfit on a loan deal, as per RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins (via CFCpys).

Mathys Tel joined Bayern Munich from French side Stade Rennais in July 2022. Since then, he has made 81 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions, bagging 16 goals and six assists. The Frenchman has played 12 matches the season for Vincent Kompany's side, accumulating only 351 minutes on the ground.

Tel has started only two matches in the Bundesliga for Bayern this season. Due to a lack of minutes, reports suggested that Tel is expected to leave the Bundesliga giants in the winter transfer window. However, as per the aforementioned report, he's unwilling to leave Bayern on a permanent deal to join Enzo Maresca's side.

Trending

Mathys Tel can still join the north London club on a loan deal until the end of the season. Chelsea see Tel as a replacement for Christopher Nkunku, who joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in July 2023.

The former Stade Rennais star has also played eight matches for the France under-21 team. His contract with the Bavarians will expire in the summer of 2029 as he signed a new deal with Bayern in March 2024.

Chelsea defender to leave club in the winter transfer window: Reports

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Axel Disasi will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday, January 14, as he is expected to leave the Blues in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Ligue 1 side Monaco in August 2023. Since then, he has played 60 matches for the club.

Axel Disasi has made 16 appearances for the Blues this season, bagging two goals and two assists each. However, he has started only four matches in the Premier League, primarily playing as a right-back.

Unhappy with the lack of minutes, the French defender is exploring options in the winter transfer window. In addition to Axel Disasi, the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Renato Veiga and more are also expected to leave the club this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback