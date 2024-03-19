Chelsea target using Real Madrid to get better contract offer at current club - Reports

Chelsea target Jamal Musiala is reportedly using Real Madrid's interest in him as he looks to secure a lucrative deal from his current club Bayern Munich. As claimed by Spanish outlet El Nacional, Musiala is keen on staying at the Allianz Arena despite interest from almost every top club in Europe.

Musiala has established himself as one of the best young players on the planet with his strong showings for both Bayern Munich and Germany. The former Chelsea prodigy has made 156 senior appearances for Bayern while being capped 25 times for Germany.

However, Bayern Munich find themselves in a tricky situation with Musiala attracting interest from across Europe. The 21-year-old is currently contracted at the club until 2026 and contract talks between the Bavarian giants and the player have not been fruitful so far.

El Nacional claims that the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Barcelona are all keen on Musiala's signature. However, Musiala reportedly prioritizes staying at Bayern Munich but wants the best deal for himself.

It has been claimed that Musiala is looking to use Real Madrid's interest to persuade Bayern Munich to offer him huge wages. With Los Blancos having a stacked team with several young talents, the Anglo-German is understood to be not convinced by the prospect of joining them.

Musiala was formerly on the books of Southampton and Chelsea at the academy level before moving to Bayern Munich where he has been sensational so far. The Germany international has scored 43 goals and provided 30 assists in 156 appearances to date.

An incredibly versatile player, who can play both as a No. 10 or on the flanks and even as a No. 8, Musiala has two goals and three assists in 25 appearances for Germany so far. He has so far won nine trophies during his time at Bayern, including four Bundesliga titles.

Real Madrid interested in Chelsea and Manchester City target: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly registered their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes who has also emerged as a target for Chelsea and Manchester City. The Brazil international has been a key player for the Magpies since his move to St. James' Park but is understood to be ready to consider his options at the end of the season.

Newcastle United finished fourth in the Premier League last season to qualify for the Champions League. However, they crashed out of the elite tournament in Europe from group stages and currently find themselves languishing at the 10th spot in the Premier League this season.

Guimaraes is therefore far from happy at the Tyneside club and has no shortage of suitors either. He has a £117 million release clause in his deal and is wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United.