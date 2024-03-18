Real Madrid keen on €117 million-rated Chelsea and Manchester City target - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly in the fray for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, a Chelsea and Manchester City target.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been a key player for Eddie Howe's side, registering three goals and seven assists in 40 games across competitions. However, Guimaraes is seemingly disillusioned with life at White Hart Lane, as the club have struggled to build on their 2022-23 season.

Having finished fourth in their UEFA Champions League group to bow out of Europe, the Magpies are languishing in tenth place with 40 points from 28 games and struggling to qualify for European football next season.

He's contracted with Newcastle till 2028 and reportedly has release clause of £117 million. As per HITC (via Football Transfers), the player is unhappy with life at the club, who will also look to offload players in the summer to avoid flouting the Financial Fair Play rules.

PSG have been interested in the player for a while, along with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City. As per the aforementioned source, Los Blancos have also joined the fray.

In fact, PSG and Madrid scouts were in attendance to watch Guimaraes in Newcastle's 2-0 FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at Manchester City at the weekend.

What's next for Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea?

Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Manchester City have had strong campaigns, while the same cannot be said about Chelsea.

Los Blancos are eight points clear atop La Liga with nine games to go and are also into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they play holders City. However, before that, Carlo Ancelotti's side return to action after the international break against Athletic Bilbao at home in La Liga on March 31.

Meanwhile, City are coming off a win over Newcastle United to book a FA Cup semifinal with Chelsea next month. Before that, both sides are in Premier League action.

While Pep Guardiola's side host league leaders Arsenal on March 31, the Blues take on Burnley at home a day earlier. City are just a point behind the Gunners, in third, while the Blues, are far behind, in 11th, with 10 rounds of games remaining.