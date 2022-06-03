×
Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona Blues eye forward, latest on Jules Kounde and more - 2 June 2022

Chelsea are finally under new ownership, and they have a big summer ahead of them. Antonio Rudiger has been confirmed as a new Real Madrid player, and the departure of Andreas Christensen could soon be official.

Apart from the two defenders, Thomas Tuchel will be working to understand who else wants to leave his squad so that he can prepare for the transfer window.

Here are the top Chelsea news and rumors of the day:

Barcelona interested in Chelsea forward

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are viewing a loan move for Romelu Lukaku as a 'Plan B'. The Catalan side are still keen on signing Robert Lewandowski but are planning alternatives if things do not work out.

Lukaku is looking to leave the club this summer, and the Belgian is in talks to rejoin Inter Milan. Reports suggest he has agreed to a wage cut as well and could move back to the San Siro if they get a deal done.

Chelsea lead chase for Juventus star

The midfield is an area Tuchel needs to work on this summer, as Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are into their 30s. The duo have also been linked with a move away from the club, and they could be leaving soon.

Juventus welcome rumours of #Chelsea’s interest in Adrien Rabiot and would be willing to sell the midfielder for €15-20million.(@tuttosport)

As per Corriere Dello Sport (via Football London), the Club World Cup winners are making plans in case of exits and see Juventus' Adrien Rabiot as a potential replacement. The report stated that it would cost around €15 million for the Blues to sign him.

However, Tuchel's side are not the only ones interested, with Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain also keeping tabs.

The Blues ask 23-year-old to wait for them

Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but they are yet to agree terms with Sevilla. They are out of sanctions and are just beginning work in the transfer market.

Kounde Stats 21/22 season at Sevilla.Source:@WhoScored https://t.co/qMIKDT5F66

As per ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness), the Blues have asked Kounde not to listen to offers from other sides this summer as they will be making a move for him soon.

The Blues reportedly made a €60 million offer to sign him in January, but were rejected by the Spanish club.

