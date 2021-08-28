Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to miss out on Saul Niguez, club edging closer to completing Jules Kounde deal, and more - 28th August 2021

Chelsea face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (August 28) in a “Clash of the Titans” of the Premier League. The game promises to be a feast, with both teams on a 100% win record till now. Thomas Tuchel's Blues will be eager to test their mettle against Jurgen Klopp's Reds. Both teams have scored five goals so far in the league without reply.

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Saul Niguez, with the deal now unlikely to be completed this summer. The Blues, however, are edging closer to securing the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 28 August 2021.

Chelsea set to miss out on Saul Niguez

Chelsea could miss out on Saul Niguez this summer

Chelsea are set to miss out on Saul Niguez after failing to convince the player to move, according to The Express via Mundo Deportivo. The Blues had identified the Atletico Madrid man as an ideal addition to their current midfield. Thomas Tuchel is eager to improve his options in the middle of the park as he attempts to fight on multiple fronts this season.

Chelsea had been negotiating with the La Liga giants for a loan move with an option to buy. The player is also wanted by Manchester United, but the Blues were the favorites to secure his services. Saul remains eager to leave the Wanda Metropolitano after falling down the pecking order in recent times.

However, it is now increasingly likely that the move will not be completed, as Chelsea have failed to convince the Spaniard about their project. Saul has decided to stay in the La Liga side for now, which will be a big blow to Thomas Tuchel’s plans. The report, however, does not rule out a move at the eleventh hour if a suitable offer is presented, especially since Manchester United are still linked to the player.

Blues edging closer to completing Jules Kounde deal

Chelsea is close to securing the services of Jules Kounde

Chelsea are edging closer to completing a deal for Jules Kounde, according to The Express via Diario de Sevilla. The Blues have encountered a problem regarding the transfer fee for the Frenchman, but remain optimistic about securing the player’s signature. Kounde has made himself unavailable for Sevilla's upcoming La Liga match against Elche and is now waiting to complete his move to Stamford Bridge.

Jules Kounde has left Sevilla on a private jet to close his transfer to Chelsea.



- @blogjavisfc — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) August 27, 2021

Chelsea are set to offload Kurt Zouma to West Ham United, which will aid in Kounde’s arrival at the club. Thomas Tuchel remains eager to add a defender this summer and the German manager’s wishes look set to come true soon.

Chelsea star all set to sign a four-year deal

Andreas Christensen is all set to sign a new deal with Chelsea

Andreas Christensen is all set to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Goal. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his current contract and Chelsea are eager to tie him down to a new deal. The Blues had initiated negotiations with the player’s representative a couple of months ago and it is now believed that talks have reached a fruitful end.

Andreas Christensen has been offered a four plus one year contract at Chelsea. Negotiations very advanced but not done. It could be confirmed after the transfer window closes. @GoalNews #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 27, 2021

Chelsea will hand the Danish defender a pay-hike on a four-year deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2026.

