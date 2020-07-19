Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea have record-fee agreement in place for goalkeeper, new twist in Kai Havertz transfer, and more - 19th July 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we take a look at a new twist in the Blues' pursuit of Kai Havertz, Chelsea reportedly agreeing a record-fee for goalkeeper, and more.

Chelsea have record-fee agreement in place for goalkeeper

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's skeptical form this season has seen the Blues linked with a host of shot-stoppers around the world. The 25-year-old was brought in as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois for a world-record fee in 2018, but his form has dipped drastically this season and he has been guilty of a number of high profile mistakes.

According to Turkish outlet Haber365, Chelsea have an agreement in place with Trabzonspor for the transfer of goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. As part of the transfer, the Turkish side will receive €33 million from the Stamford Bridge outfit -- making it a record fee that any Turkish side have ever received.

The Blues have also been linked with the likes of Manchester United's loanee Dean Henderson and Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak. It remains to be seen that if the transfer does go through, will Cakir be challenging Kepa for the #1 position, or will the Spanish shotstopper be shipped off -- either on loan or as part of a permanent transfer.

New twist in pursuit of Kai Havertz

Chelsea have already added two attacking reinforcements so far ahead of the next season in the form of RB Leipzig's mercurial striker Timo Werner and Ajax's Hakim Ziyech. However, the Blues are not done yet and have been heavily linked with the services of Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz.

Apart from the enormous transfer fee that Leverkusen are holding out for, there's a new twist in Chelsea's pursuit of Havertz. The Blues are currently uncertain about the futures of Pedro and Willian, with the contract of the duo expiring at the end of the current season.

In a recent interview, Willian revealed that he is willing to extend his contract with the Stamford Bridge outfit, should he be offered a three-year contract instead of the two-years that Chelsea are currently offering him, then the Brazilian could well stay at the club beyond this season.

According to Express, if Willian does end up extending his contract, the Blues would prioritize the signing of a defender ahead of Havertz. It is reported that fixing the leaky defence is high on Frank Lampard's priorities, and if Willian is set to stay, then he would rather invest heavily in bringing a top-class full-back, with Ben Chilwell linked heavily with a move to the Bridge.

Manchester City in talks with Chelsea target Diego Rosa

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City have taken a head-start in their pursuit of signing Chelsea target Diego Rosa. The young Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in the world courtesy of his showing at the U17 World Cup last year, with Chelsea and Manchester United said to be interested in him.

Manchester City are reportedly in talks with Gremio for the transfer of the teenager for a fee believed to in the region of £4.5 million. However, the fee could potentially rise to £13.5 million after the bonuses are realized. The Brazilian outfit are said to be holding out for a sell-on percentage too, as they expect big things from Rosa. It remains to be seen if Chelsea will rival Manchester City for the services of the highly coveted youngster.