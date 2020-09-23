Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Lampard confirms goalkeeper underwent Blues medical, Chelsea's transfer plan for Declan Rice, and more - 22nd September 2020

In today's Chelsea transfer roundup, we have the latest as Frank Lampard confirmed that a goalkeeper has undergone a medical with the Blues, there are details on the plan for getting Declan Rice's transfer over the line, and more.

Frank Lampard confirms Edouard Mendy underwent Chelsea medical

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to be a Blues player pending a coronavirus test, the results of which are due on Thursday. Chelsea have agreed a deal worth around £22 million for the signing of the 28-year-old.

Lampard further credited Chelsea's performance and technical advisor Petr Cech with the signing of Mendy, insisting that the former Blues goalkeeper was instrumental in securing the signing. Chelsea want Mendy to challenge under-fire shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number one position. Lampard said:

"As far as I'm aware, as long as he passes his (coronavirus) test with us on Thursday and if that is negative then he should be okay to play.

"The Chelsea manager also praised technical and performance advisor Petr Cech for his role in bringing Mendy to the club.

"Petr was important in that. It's a particular position and he has had a big say and was very instrumental."

Chelsea's reported plan to sign Declan Rice

Chelsea have already signed seven players so far this summer, including the pending announcement of Edouard Mendy. However, the Blues are not done just yet, despite spending over £200 million in the window.

According to reports, Chelsea are still hopeful of signing Declan Rice before the close of the window, with Lampard having made it clear to Roman Abramovich that he wants a defensive midfielder.

Chelsea have baulked at West Ham United's £80 million valuation of Rice and have looked at alternatives for the defensive midfielder. The Blues are prepared to offer Ross Barkley as a makeweight for any deal involving Rice.

However, the Blues still feel that the 21-year-old will have to put in a transfer request to help force West Ham's hands. However, because of the close relationship Rice shares with the Hammers, it is unlikely that the youngster will put in a transfer request.

Emerson Palmieri wanted by Inter Milan and Juventus

According to reports, Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri is wanted by Serie A duo Inter Milan and Juventus. The full-back has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and is deemed surplus to requirements following the arrival of Ben Chilwell. It is likely that the Italian will soon complete a move back to his home country.