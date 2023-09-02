Chelsea reportedly tried to sign Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after allowing Kepa Arrizabalaga to join Real Madrid on loan.

The Telegraph reported that, the Blues contacted Spurs regarding a move for Lloris when they were searching for a replacement for Kepa. The Spaniard headed to the Santiago Bernabeu shortly after his parent club signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, Chelsea decided to sign young Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution instead. Lloris now remains at Spurs but has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Tottenham signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli and he has replaced Lloris as Ange Postecoglou's first-choice shot-stopper. This has left the 36-year-old on the outskirts of the Lilywhites' first team.

Lloris reportedly also received proposals from Newcastle United and OGC Nice but no agreement was made. He has a year left on his contract with the north London giants.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been with Tottenham since 2011 when he joined the club from Lyon. He has made 447 appearances across competitions, keeping 151 clean sheets.

Chelsea's new goalkeeper Petrovic instead joined for £14 million but Mauricio Pochettino isn't rushing him into the first team just yet. He said (via Malta Sport):

"I think he needs more time to understand the way we want to play, the concept with Toni (Jimínez, assistant coach) and Hilario (goalkeeping coach). Petrović is doing well, but we don’t want to rush."

The 23-year-old was touted as the best goalkeeper in the MLS by Premier League legend Brad Friedel. The Serbian made 48 appearances across competitions for the Revolution, keeping 15 clean sheets.

Tottenham reportedly called time on transfer deadline day deal for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher missed out on a deadline day move to Spurs.

According to The Evening Standard, Tottenham opted out of a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on transfer deadline day. The Lilywhites were in a race against time to offload unwanted players such as Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

Spurs had tabled a verbal offer of £40 million for Gallagher earlier in the day but the deal depended on Hojberg departing. The Danish midfielder turned down interest from Fulham and as a result, scuppered the former's potential transfer.

Gallagher, 23, was seemingly available for sale following Chelsea's signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City. He has played in all four of the west Londoners' opening games across competitions.

However, the England international isn't viewed as a starter following the acquisitions of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. He was a regular last season, appearing 45 times across competitions, scoring three goals and contributing one assist.

Gallagher has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and was happy to stay at the club. He will now compete for a starting berth under Pochettino for the rest of the season.