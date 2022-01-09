Chelsea unlikely to make move for Premier League defender in January - Reports

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Lucas Digne from Premier League rivals Everton during the ongoing winter transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have entered the market for a new left-back after it emerged that Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Toffees defender Digne is among the players to have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this month.

According to reports, Chelsea previously decided that signing Digne from the Merseyside club was their top priority this month. However, the Blues are now very unlikely to acquire the Frenchman's services, as per the aforementioned source.

Lucas Digne deal now looking very unlikely. Nothing advanced. Everton ask for permanent move. Chelsea are still trying to recall Emerson Palmieri as left back, Tuchel wants him. OL turned down first approach but Chelsea are pushing again - prepared to offer compensation

Digne, who has not made a Premier League appearance for Everton since the start of December, is said to have fallen out with Toffees boss Rafael Benitez. The former Barcelona star is seeking a move away from Goodison Park during the ongoing transfer window.

While Everton are willing to part ways with Digne this month, they appear to be holding out for a permanent transfer. Chelsea, though, reportedly prefer to sign the Frenchman on a loan deal. Hence, nothing has advanced between the two Premier League clubs as of now.

Chelsea, though, are not the only Premier League club to be linked with a move for Digne this month. Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the Everton left-back.

Chelsea pushing to recall player from loan to boost Premier League title chances

Chelsea could recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon to provide cover for Chilwell. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to have the Italian in his ranks for the second half of the season.

Lyon, though, are keen to retain Emerson's services as they turned down Chelsea's request to recall him. Despite the French outfit's stance, the Premier League giants intend to try again.

Chelsea have tried to recall Emerson back from his Lyon loan to cover for the Ben Chilwell injury but the French club have refused.

(Source: Le10 Sport)



(Source: Le10 Sport) Chelsea have tried to recall Emerson back from his Lyon loan to cover for the Ben Chilwell injury but the French club have refused.(Source: Le10 Sport) 🚨 Chelsea have tried to recall Emerson back from his Lyon loan to cover for the Ben Chilwell injury but the French club have refused.(Source: Le10 Sport) https://t.co/vxB8elzu4g

According to the report, Chelsea are even prepared to pay Lyon a compensation fee in order to recall Emerson from his loan. It remains to be seen if they can convince the Ligue 1 club to do so.

Emerson joined Lyon on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea last summer. The Italian left-back has since been a regular starter for Peter Bosz's side. The 27-year-old has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club so far this term. He has contributed to two goals in the process.

