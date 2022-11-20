Chelsea could use Mason Mount in exchange to sign €100m-rated attacker from European giants: Reports

Chelsea could use Mason Mount as a makeweight in an operation to bring Juventus winger Federico Chiesa to Stamford Bridge, as per Calcio Mercato Web.

Blues boss Graham Potter is said to like the Italian international and is interested in bringing him to west London next summer.

Chiesa, 25, has only made three appearances this season, providing an assist as injury issues have plagued the start of his campaign.

However, the Italian forward impressed at last summer's European Championships, making seven appearances and scoring two goals.

Despite their poor showing as a collective, he also had a brilliant 2021-22 campaign with Juventus.

Chiesa made 18 appearances, scoring four goals and providing as many assists.

Potter evidently set eyes on the Juve winger off the back of stellar performances for both club and country.

The Old Lady values Chiesa at €100 million (£87million) and are only interested in selling the Italian if Mount arrives at the Allianz Stadium.

The English attacker's future at Stamford Bridge is somewhat uncertain as he creeps into the final year of his contract.

He has seen his form improve under Potter this season, making 21 appearances, scoring two goals, and contributing six assists.

Chelsea are confident of agreeing on a new deal with Mount, but Liverpool and Juventus are waiting in the wings.

The 23-year-old commented on speculation linking him to an exit from Stamford Bridge, saying (via football.london):

"I have always been so focused on my football since I was in the academy. I know now there is a lot more media focus on me, but I do not look too much into that. I block it out."

Chelsea attacker Mount chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Mount was given the difficult task of choosing between legendary duo Messi and Ronaldo.

The Chelsea attacker sat on the fence at first before claiming Messi to be the better of the two.

He said:

"All I'm going to say is I love both of them. Both of their mentalities are unbelievable to get to where they are."

The Blues forward then did give his opinion:

"But I will go Messi."

Both Messi and Ronaldo are heading into their fifth World Cup tournament.

They are expected to be standout performers at the competition in Qatar.

Messi is in form, grabbing 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions for PSG.

He also bagged a goal and an assist in Argentina's 5-0 friendly win over the United Arab Emirates on 16 November.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has cried out for goals, managing just three in 16 appearances across competitions and two assists.

However, he is a different animal on the international stage - the top scorer in men's football with 117 from 191 caps for Portugal.

