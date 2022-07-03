Chelsea 'very confident' about signing 22-year-old superstar: Reports

Chelsea are increasingly positive about acquiring Matthijs de Ligt's services from Juventus this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Blues have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free this summer. They have thus identified defense as an area that needs strengthening ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that Chelsea will sign two centre-backs during the ongoing transfer window. The Italian journalist has also claimed that the club's talks to re-sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City are progressing well.

Thomas Tuchel's side are long-term admirers of Sevilla's Jules Kounde, but their interest appears to have gone cold recently. Meanwhile, Juventus superstar De Ligt has emerged as a serious target for the London giants.

It emerged on Friday that Chelsea have accelerated talks to sign the Netherlands international. While they are yet to strike a deal with Juventus, the Blues are now 'very confident' about landing him, according to the aforementioned source.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been in talks with De Ligt's agent over a long-term contract. They are now expected to step up their interest in the centre-back by approaching the Bianconeri with a formal offer.

There have been suggestions that Chelsea could offer Christian Pulisic or Timo Werner as part of a swap deal for the Dutchman. However, they are lining up an offer in excess of €70 million, as per the report.

Juventus initially hoped to have De Ligt's €125 million release clause triggered if the report is to be believed. It is also worth noting that the Serie A giants acquired the player's services from Ajax for €85.5 million in 2018.

It thus remains to be seen if the Blues' offer of over €70 million will be enough to convince the Italian outfit to sell the 22-year-old.

Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United for De Ligt

Tuchel's side are yet to make any additions to their ranks this summer. Manchester United are another top Premier League club who are yet to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their options as they begin life under Erik ten Hag. Defense is one area they are looking to improve this summer, with Ajax's Lisandro Martinez evidently a top target.

However, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on De Ligt's situation at Juvenuts. It remains to be seen if they intend to step up their interest in the Dutchman.

